Helcim, a Growing Fintech Company, Commits to Building Gender Diversity in Technology on International Women’s Day

Calgary, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8, 2022, Helcim shares that it will be donating $0.20 of every approved merchant transaction and $0.20 from every Tweet and Instagram post that tags @Helcim and uses the hashtag #HelcimIWD to Chic Geek up to a max donation of $10,000.00 on the day.

This will be the second year Helcim partners with Chic Geek on this initiative in hopes of bringing visibility to gender parity. Seeing women in tech and leadership roles and the valuable contributions they make to their communities will help inspire the next generation of creators, developers, lawyers, data analysts, CEOs, CFOs and more.

“Helcim is on a mission to build the most loved payments company. Easy, affordable payment tools will help us get there, but fulfilling our mission requires strong values and diverse thinking”. says Marjorie Junio-Read, Helcim Chief Financial Officer. “At Helcim we’re committed to building a diverse workforce because we know firsthand the value that different perspectives and ideas bring to our company.”

Currently women make up 34% of the Helcim team and 22% are in technical roles at the company. “Having more women in tech roles, whether at Helcim or not, helps drive creativity, innovation, and growth in our communities and generates more opportunities for our society as a whole” explains Junio-Read.

“In Alberta, women only hold 19.5% of the IT workforce. Women are underrepresented in technology in general and this hasn’t changed in the past 10 years. Chic Geek is committed to increasing gender diversity in technology,” says Kylie Woods, Founder and Executive

Director of Chic Geek.

“When tech companies make supporting diverse teams and closing the gender gap not just a value, but a business strategy; we know statistically that there is a positive impact not only to company culture, but to their bottom line. Diverse teams are not just the right thing to do, they are better for business. It’s time to thrive. And we’re thrilled to partner with companies such as Helcim that will raise the tide with us”

The funds raised on March 8th will assist Chic Geek in their mandate to increase gender diversity in the hi-tech and startup communities by educating, engaging and empowering women. For additional information on Helcim and this initiative, please visit,

https://www.helcim.com/article/supporting-women-in-business-and-tech/.

About Helcim

Helcim.com is a payments company who believes in giving small businesses every possible edge to thrive and enrich our communities. We deliver an easier, smarter, and more affordable payment experience with a human touch.

About Chic Geek

Chic Geek is an organization committed to building gender diversity in technology. Chic Geek curates people, content and companies to build a supportive community where women techbuilders can advance their careers. Its Career Pathing initiative is designed to help women in technology build strategic networks and achieve greater career visibility. Learn more at thechicgeek.ca.

