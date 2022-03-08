StoneTurn Proudly Welcomes Snežana Gebauer as a Partner in its New York Office as Part of its Continued Expansion of Investigations and Compliance Advisory Services

NEW YORK, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneTurn, a global advisory firm that assists companies, their counsel and government agencies on regulatory, risk and compliance issues, investigations and business disputes, today announced that Snežana Gebauer, an industry leader in investigative consulting, has joined as a Partner based in New York. With the addition of Snežana, StoneTurn, which was recognized as the 2021 Investigations Consultancy of the Year by Global Investigations Review (GIR), continues to strengthen its deep bench of investigative and compliance experts in order to assist clients more effectively with high-stakes global investigations and compliance issues.

Snežana has 20 years of experience in managing complex international investigations for major law firms, Fortune 500 corporations, government agencies and sovereign nations. She frequently advises leaders in business, finance, and government on risk management strategies, investigations, and compliance matters. Snežana is recognized for her deep investigative expertise globally and across every major business sector.

“We are elated to welcome Snežana, a leader in her field, to our team. As StoneTurn is increasingly called upon to manage complex investigations and compliance issues, we are committed to delivering the most senior-level expertise and resources to our clients,” said Christopher Martinez, Managing Partner. “Snežana’s proven leadership and experience managing highly-complex cross-border investigations and advising clients on risk management is an invaluable asset to the firm and our clients.”

During the course of her career, Snežana has led complex, and often high-profile, cross-border investigations into corruption, fraud, embezzlement, and misconduct. She is a leading expert in international asset tracing and recovery investigations and regularly assists clients with judgement or award enforcement. Snežana advises clients on risk mitigation strategies and provides them with critical intelligence in relation to potential acquisitions or investments, helps them protect their reputations and interests when confronted by an unforeseen crisis or in the context of high-stakes business disputes.

“Joining StoneTurn allows me to tap into a best-in-class global platform that seamlessly integrates investigative consultants, data scientists, forensic accountants, national security and sanctions specialists as part of a holistic, global investigations practice,” said Gebauer. “I am excited to collaborate with our multidisciplinary team around the globe in order to more effectively assist our clients and further expand our operations.”

Over the past two decades, Snežana has lived and worked in New York, London, Washington, D.C., and São Paulo, overseeing global teams of consultants, and assisting clients with issues in developing countries and high-risk regions. She has conducted investigations in more than 65 countries and across a range of industries, including energy, mining, life sciences, crypto, technology, financial services, manufacturing, and infrastructure.

Prior to joining StoneTurn, Snežana was an executive managing director and the Americas investigations practice leader at K2 Integrity. Prior to this role, she was the country managing director for Brazil at Kroll. Her leadership and management experience included significant restructuring and strategic growth successes.

StoneTurn, a global advisory firm, assists companies, their counsel and government agencies on regulatory, risk and compliance issues, investigations and business disputes. We serve our clients from offices across the U.S., U.K. and in Germany, Brazil, South Africa, and Singapore assisted by a network of senior advisers around the world. To learn more, visit StoneTurn.com.

