Vacation Innovations Named Best Overall Company, Wins Four Awards at the 2022 GNEX Conference

Orlando, Fla., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vacation Innovations (“VI” or the “Company”), a leading provider of travel-related products, software and services, today announced it was awarded the 2022 Perspective Magazine Awards for Best Overall Company among organizations with fewer than 250 employees, as well as Best Membership Program, Best Team, and Best Marketing Professional at the 2022 Global Networking Expo.

The Company is continuing the strong tradition of excellence in the Perspective Magazine Awards set by Holiday Systems International (HSI), which it acquired in 2020, with repeat wins for Best Overall Company (previously won by HSI) and Best Membership Program for Advantage Program, the Company’s flagship travel membership program. In addition, the Company won Best Team for the HSI Operations Team, led by Edwin Lugo and Iris Addison, which continues to have a significant impact on the performance of the brand and the success of the organization. Nick Baker, VI’s Creative Director, was named Best Marketing Professional for his relentless approach to design and proven thought leadership within the Company.

“Our teams work incredibly hard throughout the year to deliver incredible products and services to our customers and resort partners, and we’re thrilled to see those efforts recognized in such a significant way,” said Bryan Rand, president of Vacation Innovations. “We applaud the Perspective Group for bringing the industry together with such a meaningful conference and look forward to building on this momentum as we work to produce yet another record-breaking year, continuing our focus on further enhancing our industry-leading rental and resale platform, and driving even more tours for our resort and developer partners.”

The Company has continued HSI’s involvement with the GNEX conference, which began in 2011, and sees the annual event as an important forum for building relationships and exploring opportunities within the vacation ownership industry.

“We’re incredibly proud of our teams and their dedication to our customers, and we are thrilled that organizations like the Perspective Group are taking notice,” said Chad Newbold, CEO of Vacation Innovations. “Our commitment to delivering quality products and services has never been stronger and we look forward to continuing to serve as a strong partner to the vacation ownership and larger travel industries. These awards are a testament to the dedication of our teams and the level of excellence we aspire to, and we look forward to further engaging with the industry as we strengthen our position as a leading, holistic travel organization.”

Vacation Innovations continues to actively invest in its brands, programs, and technology, launching updates across its portfolio of brands throughout the remainder of 2022 and beyond. The Company is also increasing its involvement within the industry and will be actively represented at upcoming conferences led by the American Resort Development Association, the Cooperative Association of Resort Exchangers, and more.

About Holiday Systems International

Founded in 1993, Holiday Systems International (holidaysystems.com) is a leading wholesale travel provider and developer of award-winning, travel-related rewards programs and technology, producing some of the most sophisticated software and user interfaces in the travel industry. HSI leverages its strategic relationships with properties and developers to provide nearly 600,000 members with exceptional travel opportunities and experiences. HSI was honored at GNEX in 2020 with the Perspective Magazine Awards for Best Consumer Product, Best Innovation, and Best Technology and in 2021 for Best Overall Company, Best Membership Program, and Best Marketing Professional.

About Vacation Innovations

Founded in 1999, Vacation Innovations (vacationinnovations.com) is a leading provider of travel-related products, software and services. Leveraging advanced digital marketing strategies, sophisticated software solutions, and decades of experience in vacation ownership, VI brings new vacation opportunities to a diverse audience of novice and seasoned travelers alike. The Vacation Innovations family of brands offers a wide range of travel services, including simplified resort rentals, online advertising and marketing products for by-owner timeshare sales and rentals, licensed timeshare brokerage and title transfer services, as well as customized owner services and product solutions for timeshare resorts, resort developers, HOAs and timeshare management companies. VI was honored at GNEX 2022 with the Perspective Magazine Awards for Best Overall Company, Best Membership Program, Best Team, and Best Marketing Professional.

