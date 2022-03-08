Inuvo to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, March 17th at 4:30 p.m. ET

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), will host a conference call on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 and provide a business update.



Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Toll-free Dial-in Number: 1-800-289-0438

International Dial-in Number: 1-323-794-2423

Conference ID: 7249642

Webcast Link: HERE

A telephone replay will be available through Thursday, March 31, 2022. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). At the system prompt, please enter the code 7249642 followed by the # sign. You will then be prompted for your name, company, and phone number. Playback will then automatically begin.

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in Artificial Intelligence built for advertising. Its IntentKey AI solution is a first-of-its-kind proprietary and patented technology capable of identifying and actioning to the reasons why consumers are interested in products, services, or brands, not who those consumers are. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

Inuvo Company Contact:

Wally Ruiz

Chief Financial Officer

Tel (501) 205-8397

wallace.ruiz@inuvo.com

Investor Relations:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

Tel (212) 896-1254

Valter@KCSA.com