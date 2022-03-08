Moon Cheese® Crunchy Cheese Sticks to Debut at Natural Products Expo West 2022

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the “Company”) announced today Moon Cheese®, the brand known for 100% real cheese snacks, is introducing its newest innovation, Moon Cheese® Crunchy Cheese Sticks, at this year’s Natural Products Expo West, taking place this week in Anaheim, CA. The brand invites attendees to stop by Booth #5576 to try its legendary line of products along with new Moon Cheese® Crunchy Cheese Sticks that are packed with protein and bursting in flavor.



Moon Cheese® Crunchy Cheese Sticks are the first shelf-stable cheese snack product in a stick or puff format made from 100% real cheese. The new line has 4 times more protein than leading brands with 14-15 grams of protein, only 3 grams of carbohydrates, and 1 gram or less of sugar per serving. Seasoned with five bold flavors, the Moon Cheese® Crunchy Cheese Sticks are certified gluten free, rBST free, keto-friendly, contain no artificial flavors, and are 100% delicious. These mouth-watering snacks come in a variety of flavors such as Cheesy Does It, Wild White Chedda’, Kick It Up a Nacho, Rowdy Ranch, and Yum Inferno. The line will be on shelves at select Whole Foods Market locations starting in May 2022 with expanded retailer distribution expected throughout the rest of the year.

Natural Products Expo West is being held March 8-12 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA. Moon Cheese invites attendees to stop by Booth #5576 to sample its entire product line including the new Moon Cheese Sticks. For more information on Moon Cheese, please visit www.mooncheese.com.

About Moon Cheese®

Moon Cheese® is the maker of 100% real cheese snacks that are packed with amazing flavor and a deliciously snackable crunch. Delightfully nutritious, their line of products are packed with protein, gluten free, low in carbs, low in sugar and high in calcium. For more information on Moon Cheese, please visit mooncheese.com or follow them on Instagram @mooncheesesnacks.

About EnWave

EnWave is a global leader in the innovation and application of vacuum microwave dehydration. From its headquarters in Vancouver, BC, EnWave has developed a robust intellectual property portfolio, perfected its Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV™) technology, and transformed an innovative idea into a proven, consistent, and scalable drying solution for the food, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries that vastly outperforms traditional drying methods in efficiency, capacity, product quality, and cost.

With more than forty-five royalty-generating partners spanning twenty countries and five continents, EnWave’s licensed partners are creating profitable, never-before-seen snacks and ingredients, improving the quality and consistency of their existing offerings, running leaner and getting to market faster with the company’s patented technology, licensed machinery, and expert guidance.

In addition, EnWave established a Limited Liability Corporation, NutraDried Food Company, LLC, to manufacture, market and sell REV-dried snack products within North America, including the popular Moon Cheese® brand, and serve as a co-manufacturer for third parties.

EnWave’s strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with food and cannabis producers who want to dry better, faster and more economical than freeze drying, rack drying and air drying, and enjoy the following benefits:

Food and ingredients companies can produce exciting new products, reach optimal moisture levels up to seven times faster, and improve product taste, texture, color and nutritional value.

Cannabis producers can dry four to six times faster, retain 20% more terpenes and 25% more cannabinoids, and achieve at least a 3-log reduction in crop-destroying microbes.

Learn more at EnWave.net.

