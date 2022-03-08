Valuable Updates to CorelDRAW Graphics Suite Will Power Productivity in Graphic Design

English French

OTTAWA, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorelDRAW Graphics Suite, the professional graphic design solution for vector illustration, layout, photo editing, typography, and collaboration, introduced today several valuable updates for subscribers. These updates allow individuals to maximize their creativity and productivity, while remaining connected with clients and colleagues in an ever-increasing world of remote-first work.



The all-in-one design solution delivers a new personalized learning experience that empowers users to expand their knowledge and skills tailored to their unique needs and interests, while access to real-time collaboration makes it easy for clients and teams to work together from anywhere. Additionally, the updates include accelerated photo editing alongside timesaving enhancements to a variety of features across the suite, making it faster than ever for subscribers to achieve their unique creative vision.

John Falsetto, head of graphics and productivity products says, “The way we work has changed dramatically and employees need solutions that empower them to tap into their creative genius, collaborate with others, and remain highly connected. The latest updates to CorelDRAW Graphics Suite accelerate our mission to democratize design and unlock the power of creativity across any business. Organizations can now benefit from the diverse minds and ideas in their workforces rather than restricting creativity to specific departments, improving employee engagement, boosting productivity, and driving business growth.”

CorelDRAW® Graphics Suite subscribers can enjoy a more flexible way to stay up to date with access to the newest tools, enhanced features, learning materials, additional fonts, creative templates, and support for the latest technologies to maximize their creative potential. New subscriber-exclusive updates include:

Create stunning images fast with enhancements to photo editing: Boost creativity with new, non-destructive stackable adjustment presets, and achieve superior results up to 10 times faster with the enhanced Adjustments docker/inspector in Corel PHOTO-PAINT™. Additional adjustment filters and new editing options for existing filters help make it quicker than ever to produce amazing results. The new image adjustment workflow lets you organize presets into custom categories or choose from a new collection of curated preset styles, plus you can now save adjustment filter settings for easy use later.



Boost creativity with new, non-destructive stackable adjustment presets, and achieve superior results up to 10 times faster with the enhanced Adjustments docker/inspector in Corel PHOTO-PAINT™. Additional adjustment filters and new editing options for existing filters help make it quicker than ever to produce amazing results. The new image adjustment workflow lets you organize presets into custom categories or choose from a new collection of curated preset styles, plus you can now save adjustment filter settings for easy use later. Learn new skills and techniques with access to a personalized learning experience: Be successful sooner with access to training tailored to you. Find recommended learning content based on how you work and what you want to see in the Learn docker/inspector, and search online content as you create from the Explore tab.



Be successful sooner with access to training tailored to you. Find recommended learning content based on how you work and what you want to see in the Learn docker/inspector, and search online content as you create from the Explore tab. Accelerate your workflow and enjoy boosted productivity with new user-requested enhancements: Deliver professional results with access to a variety of modern new templates to inspire your creativity and customize templates with ease to produce unique designs. Add pages faster with less manual arranging, and view and resize pages more naturally thanks to improvements to Pages, plus enjoy new support for TIFF, EPS, and SVG in the multi-asset export workflow. A new product feedback loop empowers designers to contribute directly to the future design of CorelDRAW Graphics Suite with the ability to submit development ideas and vote on suggestions presented by others.



To learn more about the updates for CorelDRAW Graphics Suite subscribers, please visit: www.coreldraw.com.

Availability and pricing



CorelDRAW Graphics Suite is available on Windows, macOS, web, iPad and mobile in English, German, Italian, French, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Dutch, Polish, Czech, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Turkish, Swedish, and Japanese. Subscription is $269 USD / €369 / £319 per year. CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2021 is available for one-time purchase at the suggested retail price of $549 USD / €779 / £659. EUR and GBP prices include VAT.

Access to the enhanced photo editing features, optimized learning experience, real-time collaboration, dynamic asset management, additional fonts, creative templates, and customer-inspired feature improvements are exclusively available with a CorelDRAW Graphics Suite subscription or with a license plus added maintenance.

Business and education clients can take advantage of volume licensing options and maintenance, which offer benefits including software deployment and virtualization support.

For more information about our business licenses, visit www.coreldraw.com/business, and for more information about our educational licenses, visit www.coreldraw.com/education/.

About Corel

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, MindManager®, Parallels® and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com.

© 2022 Corel Corporation. All rights reserved. Corel, the Corel logo, the Corel Balloon logo, CorelDRAW, Corel PHOTO-PAINT, MindManager, and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation in Canada, the U.S., and/or elsewhere. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. iPad, macOS and Mac are trademarks of Apple Inc. All other company, product and service names, logos, brands and any registered or unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of their respective owners. Use of any brands, names, logos or any other information, imagery or materials pertaining to a third party does not imply endorsement. We disclaim any proprietary interest in such third-party information, imagery, materials, marks and names of others. For all notices and information about patents, please visit www.corel.com/patent.

Media Contact

Ashley Ruess

PR Manager

ashley.ruess@corel.com

www.coreldraw.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44f1aa65-448e-4d14-b26b-aa5d33da1658

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6758d2e-e1fd-45e4-bc7e-0ff782a5f71c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f33ea427-ebfb-41ed-a26e-9d57e3f4f890

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/949ee390-80bd-4008-9289-302fb27eec31

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/48ea0ed4-58c2-4f7e-8b40-e70ffbe9ca0d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c0c3aa4-c8cb-4f45-8e41-48359d8b5959