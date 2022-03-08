First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Announces Investor Conference Call, March 24, 9 a.m. Eastern Time

RALEIGH, N.C., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Citizens BancShares, Inc. today announced that it will hold an investor conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, March 24, 2022, to provide financial information about its recent merger and discuss strategic objectives.



Materials for the call will be available on the company’s website at www.firstcitizens.com/investor-relations before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

To access this call, dial:

Domestic: 833-654-8257 International: 602-585-9869 Conference ID: 4291227

After the conference call, you may access a replay of the call through April 7, 2022, by dialing 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) with conference ID 4291227.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. is the financial holding company for First Citizens Bank. In January 2022, First Citizens BancShares and CIT Group Inc. merged – creating one of the top 20 U.S. financial institutions, with more than $100 billion in assets.

First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. As the largest family-controlled bank in the United States, First Citizens is continuing a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. Its commercial banking segment brings a wide array of best-in-class lending, leasing and banking services to middle-market companies and small businesses from coast to coast. Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens also operates a nationwide direct bank and a network of more than 600 branches in 22 states, many in high-growth markets. Visit firstcitizens.com. First Citizens Bank. Forever First®

Contact: Deanna Hart Barbara Thompson Investor Relations Corporate Communications 919-716-2137 919-716-2716





