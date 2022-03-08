Graphite Market to Worth USD 25.70 Billion by (2021-2028) | Graphite Industry CAGR of 8.2%

Pune, India, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global graphite market size was USD 13.60 billion in 2020. Based on our research, the global market displayed a massive decline of 1.23% in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 14.83 billion in 2021 to USD 25.70 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.2% during the 2021-2028 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled, “Graphite Market, 2021-2028.” The increasing demand is based on the factors such as it combines metallic and non-metallic, making it perfect for a varied range of industrial applications. It is a great conductor of electricity and heat, incomparable thermal steadiness, and lubricity. This is projected to bolster graphite market growth in the foreseeable future.

COVID-19 Outbreak Set to Negatively Impact Lithium-ion Battery Production

The coronavirus pandemic has exhibited to be the largest health, social as well as economic catastrophe in the past few decades, upsetting nearly every global supply chain extensively, that henceforth appliances for material sourcing, trading, and delivery shall never return to the pre-pandemic manner. The lithium-ion battery industry is one of the major end-use industries of graphite that has been scattered due to the pandemic. Right from the raw material supply chain based in Australia and Chile to the battery cell production industry in Asian countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, the cells utilized by Tesla across the globe are probable to have stretched to every continent before getting to the concluding automotive that is displayed on the showroom floor. Practically majority of the part of this supply chain has been affected in some way.

Report Coverage

We have employed an exclusive research method that covers statistics triangulation based on the well-known bottom-up and top-down tactics. Our analysts have presented detailed primary research to authenticate the projected size of this graphite market. The data applied to represent the shares for multiple segments at the national, regional, and global levels is excavated from wide-ranging interviews with various investors. Our researchers have also derived data from paid records, industry journals, SEC filings, and many other similar sources.

Segmentation

By product, the graphite market is divided into synthetic and natural. In terms of region, the market is globally segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Based on application, the market is categorized into refractories, foundries, batteries, friction products, lubricants, and others. The speedy industrial expansion and augmented demand for this native mineral from industries such as automobile, construction, aerospace, and metal production, among others, is responsible for the development of the refractories segment. It held a significant graphite market share of 43.4% in 2020, while the U.S. earned 31.6%.

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Usage of Lithium-ion in Manufacturing Automobile Batteries to Promote Growth

Lithium-ion batteries utilize graphite in the manufacturing process in the automotive sector, which are further used as alternatives to fuel in the new-generation electric vehicles and to augment energy density while decreasing charging periods. Graphite-carbon black additives in hybrid vehicles upsurge the electrical conductivity, lifecycle, and control approval of modern lead-acid batteries utilized in vehicles with start-stop roles and brake energy retrieval, as well as micro-hybrid cars. It is also used to create thermal conducting polymers that are extensively being used to substitute metal in the manufacturing of automobile parts. It is expected that the demand will rise in the near future as anode content usage of lithium-ion batteries magnifies along with the implementation of electric vehicles and lithium-ion battery uses. This is expected to bolster graphite market growth in the foreseeable future.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Ace the Market in Long Run Backed by Supremacy in Automobile Production

The graphite market in Asia Pacific was worth USD 8.24 billion in 2020. Asia Pacific dominated the graphite market share of 60.6% in 2020 and is anticipated to continue its supremacy during the forecast period. Augmented demand for conductors, graphite electrodes, and batteries, along with carbon fibre protected plastic, is projected to stimulate market growth.

Europe holds the second-largest share in the global market. Rising demand for lithium-ion batteries and several other electrical devices that contains graphite from European countries is assessed to reinforce demand. The renowned automotive industry in leading countries such as Germany and the U.K. are now concentrating on producing EVs that are driven by Li-ion batteries that demand this mineral.

North America is expected to showcase decent growth owing to the factor that Canada is one of the major producing regions. Moreover, the increased demand for the product and battery-powered appliances from numerous end-use sectors such as electronics, defense, aerospace, automobile, and others is likely to spike the regional growth.

Competitive Landscape



New Acquisitions by Key Players to Bolster Market Growth

Prominent players in the market are always planning strategies to expand their business successfully and to maintain their leading position in the market. One such strategy is launching products for better reach among end-users.

As every day passed, numerous chief players are establishing collaborations with companies from different as well as the same domain in order to magnify their businesses and develop technologically innovative products for their customers.

For example, in February 2021, a key player, Saint Jean Carbon, announced that the company had signed a letter of intent with vendors to attain all of the issues as well as the outstanding shares of a private firm based in Ontario which is involved in the R&D of solid-state batteries, known as Solid Ultrabattery Inc.

Industry Development

May 2019: Gratomic Inc. announced its first Graphene from Gratomic Graphite derivative product. Graphene-triggered conductive inks and pastes are prepared from Gratomic graphenes removed from graphite mined at the Aukum Mine in Namibia.

