Intermediate Capital

ICG : Notification of Transactions of Directors

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)

8 March 2022

Notification of Transactions of Directors

The Company wishes to announce that it received notice on 7 March 2022 that Matthew Lester, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, had purchased 1,115 ordinary shares in the Company at an average price of £13.44.

As a consequence of the above transaction Matthew Lester and connected persons had an interest in 4,863 ordinary shares in the Company, representing less than 0.01% of the total issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) of Intermediate Capital Group PLC.

Contacts

Chris Hunt

Investor Relations, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan

Corporate Affairs, ICG PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis

Company Secretary, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344