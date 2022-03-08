Intermediate Capital
ICG : Notification of Transactions of Directors
Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)
8 March 2022
Notification of Transactions of Directors
The Company wishes to announce that it received notice on 7 March 2022 that Matthew Lester, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, had purchased 1,115 ordinary shares in the Company at an average price of £13.44.
As a consequence of the above transaction Matthew Lester and connected persons had an interest in 4,863 ordinary shares in the Company, representing less than 0.01% of the total issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) of Intermediate Capital Group PLC.
Contacts
Chris Hunt
Investor Relations, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510
Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344