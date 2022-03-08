Go For Launch - MyRadar Secures FCC License for April Rocket Lab Launch

ORLANDO, Fla., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACME AtronOmatic, LLC, makers of the popular MyRadar weather and environmental awareness app, has secured its FCC license for the upcoming launch of its first batch of prototype satellites out of New Zealand on a Rocket Lab Electron rocket. The launches are expected to begin in April.



The prototype launch will validate some of the company’s key hardware components for its upcoming HORIS (Hyperspectral Orbital Remote Imaging Spectrometer) commercial constellation expected later this year. The license is part of a streamlined, experimental license program available from the FCC geared towards expediting and simplifying the application process in order to nurture domestic innovation.

“We’re excited,” said Andy Green, CEO of ACME. “The team has been hard at work for over a year, and we’re looking forward to validating our efforts in April. The new FCC streamlined process has definitely helped us accelerate our plans.”

The lessons learned from the prototypes will be incorporated into the company’s upcoming commercial constellation, otherwise known as HORIS. The constellation, when deployed, will provide AI and machine learning-enhanced data fusion products to the company’s federal, military and commercial customers. The satellites will also enable the company to integrate new and unique services into the company’s popular MyRadar weather app that’s in use by tens of millions of consumers today.

About MyRadar: MyRadar is a free weather and environmental information app for iOS, Android, Windows and Xbox. First launched on the app store in 2008, the app has been downloaded over 50 million times, and has over 13 million monthly active users. MyRadar has been keeping the world informed of severe weather, tropical storms, earthquakes, wildfires and more for over 13 years. ACME AtronOmatic, LLC, the makers of MyRadar, has development offices in Portland, Oregon, Boulder, Colorado, and in Orlando, Florida. The app is available on the iOS App Store, Google Play, and the Windows Store. MyRadar is available online at youtube.com/myradar, twitter.com/myradarwx, facebook.com/myradar, and instagram.com/myradar

Contact:

Michelle Kafka

M: +13212986915

Email: michelle@kafkamediagroup.com