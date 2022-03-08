Bolthouse Farms Establishes New Hub to Strengthen Environmental, Social, Governance Commitment and Capabilities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In order to strengthen its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) commitment, and enable progress in building a better, more sustainable world, Bolthouse Farms today announced that it has established an ESG Hub. The ESG Hub represents a sharpened focus on key issues and will facilitate heightened integration of ESG factors across all parts of the business, positioning the company for rapid growth.



“As we look to the future and redefine the role Bolthouse Farms plays in our communities, ESG-related factors are critical considerations,” said Zak Karlen, General Manager, Bolthouse Farms. “By taking a more intentional approach to ESG, we will be better positioned to foster a sustainable relationship with our people and natural resources, while helping Bolthouse Farms grow into the most transparent and conscientious company we can be.”

Bolthouse Farms has tapped Shelby Layne as Director, ESG Hub, to lead the company’s efforts. Shelby brings a diverse background in marketing, finance and social impact organizations and is particularly passionate about environmental and sustainability platforms. She has been with Bolthouse Farms for nearly three years in marketing and innovation roles. In this new role, Shelby is leading the ESG Hub team as well as an emerging, company-wide, cross-functional ESG Task Force incorporating critical input from all business units.

“Bolthouse Farms is committed to transforming our business so that we give more than we take, and I could not be more pleased to lead the charge,” added Shelby Layne. “Our newly energized ESG focus isn’t just about advancing select causes, it’s about being very deliberate about doing good for the land, our people and our communities. It’s about ensuring that who we want to become as a company aligns with our actions.”

Bolthouse Farms ESG plans include close coordination and alignment with the ESG goals of its customers and retail partners. To direct and drive this focus, Joey Antonelli recently joined the ESG Hub team as Manager, ESG Customer Management. He brings more than five years of Bolthouse Farms experience in sales and customer interface to the role along with a passion for protecting and creating a better world for generations to come.

Antonelli started as a field sales representative in the Midwest, moving to Bentonville, Arkansas, about a year later to support the Walmart account. Most recently he served as sales executive for the Walmart and Sam’s Club businesses. A large part of this role was partnering with Walmart to monitor sustainability and support goals to reduce emissions to further Walmart’s forward-looking environmental targets. Antonelli was also recently selected to sit on the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) Sustainability Council, one of about 60 individuals who will help drive the industry to incorporate more sustainable practices into their businesses. This appointment will allow him to become more deeply ingrained in produce industry conversations surrounding ESG.

As Bolthouse Farms refines its ESG focus and actions, the company looks forward to sharing longer-term goals, successes and challenges in the months and years ahead.

For more than a century, Bolthouse Farms has been known as the innovation leader in growing and distributing carrots and high-quality, innovative branded products and is the No. 1 refrigerated beverage brand in the U.S. Employing nearly 2,500 people and headquartered in Bakersfield in California’s fertile San Joaquin Valley, Bolthouse Farms is one of the largest carrot growers and distributors in the U.S. Guided by its purpose – Plants Powering People™ – the company recently introduced its new Bolthouse Farms Wunderoots™ line of fresh carrot innovations, including carrot dogs, and also produces and sells super-premium juices, smoothies, café beverages, protein shakes, functional beverages and premium refrigerated dressings, all under the Bolthouse Farms® brand name. Visit Bolthouse Farms or follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.