Tasmanian Devils NFT Announces Project Milestones and Plans to Save Devils

Nantes, France, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the project’s developers, the Tasmanian Devils are carnivorous animals initially found in the islands of Tasmania. In recent years, these animals have been introduced to other parts of the globe, including Australia.

However, the Tasmanian Devil's global population has vastly reduced in the past two decades, and there is fear that the creatures are on the brink of extinction. The population reduction is because of infectious cancer called Devil Facial Tumor Disease (DFTD). Hence, the Tasmanian Devils NFT network is on a mission to collect funds and protect these little devils, launching an NFT collection with around 5000 unique devils. The 5000 devils are distinct in utility.

According to the Tasmanian Devils NFT network, each NFT has eight traits and bears benefits to holders. They can give special access to the discord channel, and help holders get exclusive merchandise. You can also participate in exclusive airdrops and stand a chance to win $50k and some art.

Profits generated within this project will be used to save the creatures. For instance, the profits fund research projects that find cures for the DFTD disease. The Tasmanian Devils network will donate $50 thousand to 'The Tasmanian Devil Appeal' after successfully selling out, and they will be expanding their support for Tasmanian protection as it grows.

The Discord Milestone and Whitelisting

While they announce their project, the Tasmanian Devil NFT network also announces their recent discord milestone. According to their Twitter page, the Tasmanian Devil network reached 1000 OG members on March 5th, 2022. The network began inviting people to their discord server on February 24th, and by March 5th, the OG spots were full.

Tasmanian Devils NFT network planned to make their discord open for the public once they reached 1000 OG members. Hence, anyone can join their discord channel and interact with the community. Moreover, by joining the Tasmanian Devil discord and following instructions issued in the channel, one may have a higher chance of getting whitelisted. Consequently, being whitelisted gives you an early chance to mint NFTs.

Community is the Center

Tasmanian Devils NFT network notes that while the animals are the heart of this project, the community is the backbone. The Tasmanian Devils community will make major decisions on an upcoming comic story. The Tasmanian Devils community will make major decisions. The network also partners with celebrities and other networks to achieve objectives.

About Tasmanian Devil NFT

Tasmanian Devil NFT is a blockchain-based NFT platform created to help in protecting Tasmanian devils from extinction. This platform introduces a vast collection of features to help generate funds for research on the disease that is killing Tasmanian devils. The team, which involves Oliver Walker, Peter Cooper, and Leo Cooper, focuses on protecting the little carnivorous creatures.

