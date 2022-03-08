FuelPositive Announces Appointment of Derek Boudreau as Strategic Advisor, Agricultural Implementation

TORONTO, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelPositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) (“FuelPositive” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Derek P. Boudreau has joined the Company as Strategic Advisor, Agricultural Implementation. Derek brings over 27 years of global experience in the off-highway equipment business, gained at John Deere Company, which is a world leader in agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, internal combustion engines, drivetrains (used in heavy equipment), and lawn care equipment.



Originally from Canada, Derek’s experience spans the areas of sales, marketing, product engineering, product support and operations management, as well as global product line leadership. Derek developed a broad global perspective as he successfully led businesses for John Deere in Canada, the U.S., Russia and Finland. He has a strong track record of profitably growing businesses in the agricultural, construction and forestry equipment sectors. Derek has a passion for expanding product offerings to better serve customers through organic development and strategic partnerships. He holds a BEng (McGill University) and an MBA (University of Chicago).

“We are thrilled to have Derek on our team. His vast experience working in sales, management, manufacturing and distribution with agricultural equipment and internal combustion engines, will help ensure FuelPositive makes the best possible decisions related to the broad range of agricultural opportunities presenting themselves to the Company every day. He is starting off reviewing our intellectual property and working with farmers to build our understanding of their practices, preferences and requirements. His knowledge will play a critical role as we determine and maximize the impact our on-site green ammonia production systems will have on farms and in other applications as we grow,” said Ian Clifford, CEO and Board Chair of FuelPositive.

“I’m excited to be joining this team of exceptional people who have been hand-picked to achieve FuelPositive’s mission. I look forward to supporting our agricultural producers and I’m grateful for the opportunity to apply my knowledge to a cause that is directed at reducing pollution and enabling a greener world,” said Derek Boudreau.”

