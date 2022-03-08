Canacol Energy Ltd. Provides Sales, Drilling Operations, and Share Buyback Update

CALGARY, Alberta, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CNE; OTCQX:CNNEF; BVC:CNEC) is pleased to provide the following information concerning its February 2022 natural gas sales, the Carambolo 1 well, near term drilling plans, and the Corporation’s normal course issuer bid.



Gas sales averaged 188 MMscfpd for February 2022

Realized contractual natural gas sales (which are gas produced, delivered, and paid for) were approximately 188 million standard cubic feet per day (“MMscfpd”) for February 2022.

Drilling rig mobilizing to drill Chirimia 1 sidetrack

The Carambolo 1 well has been cased as a gas discovery. The rig is currently mobilizing to drill the Chirimia 1 sidetrack with the objective of reestablishing gas production from the Cienaga de Oro ("CDO") sandstone reservoir. Chirimia 1 was drilled in 2018, and subsequently experienced mechanical issues which have prevented the well from being produced since 2019.

Upon completion of the Chirimia 1 sidetrack the rig will mobilize to drill the Cornamusa 1 exploration well. This well will target CDO reservoir sandstones in a faulted anticlinal closure defined on 3D seismic. The prospect also exhibits a signature AVO response indicative of the potential for the presence of natural gas in the reservoir sandstones.

Normal course issuer bid

During January 2022, the Corporation repurchased 5,307,700 Common Shares for CAD$ 3.15 per share under its normal course issuer bid (the “NCIB”), relying on the block purchase exemption under the NCIB rules. Following this large repurchase the Corporation’s NCIB was inactive in February.

About Canacol

Canacol is a natural gas exploration and production company with operations focused in Colombia. The Corporation's common stock trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the OTCQX in the United States of America, and the Colombia Stock Exchange under ticker symbol CNE, CNNEF, and CNE.C, respectively.

Realized contractual gas sales is defined as gas produced and sold plus gas revenues received from nominated take or pay contracts.

