New York, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Hair Transplant Services Market: Overview



People from every age group are facing hair fall related problems. This has created a demand for hair transplant and treatment across the globe which in turn is expected to spur the growth of the market for hair transplant services. People are more inclined towards hair transplant due to availability of new hair transplant services. The global market for hair transplant services includes three major types of procedures, i.e. Follicular Unit Strip Surgery (FUSS), Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) and Scalp Reduction.

A new research report covers the complete scenario of the global hair transplant services market. Persistence Market Research in its new report titled ‘Hair Transplant Services Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Forecast (2017 – 2025)’ has covered a brief about the global hair transplant services market’s value, growth rate, trends, opportunities and drivers.

According to the research study, the global hair transplant services market is expected to reach a value of over US$ 9,100 Mn by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The demand for hair transplant services is mainly driven by the increase in disposable income with the people and also an increase in the stress level among people which is resulting in their excessive hair loss.

Increasing incidences of various dermatologic disorders and rise in number of reported side effects such as hair loss associated with chemotherapy in cancer patients are few factors expected to contribute significantly to growing demand for effective hair loss products. With growing demand, manufacturers are focusing on expanding their hair treatment and scalp treatment product lines in order to cater to the increasing needs of consumers for efficient hair loss treatments.

Global Hair Transplant Services Market: Segmental Insights

Based on procedures, follicular unit strip surgery leads the market with a higher market share and growth rate. Follicular unit extraction segment stands at the second position leaving behind scalp reduction with the lowest market size during the forecast period.

On the basis of end users, hospitals are expected to showcase maximum demand for hair transplant services. Hospitals segment is expected to reach a market value of over US$ 4,200 Mn by the end of 2025, growing at a value CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Specialized clinics segment is also expected to be an attractive segment for hair transplant services.

Among the regional segments, North America dominates the market with an estimated market value of over US$ 3,800 Mn by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR 7.2% during the forecast period. APAC is also expected to be an attractive segment, growing at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Hair Transplant Services Market: Competitive Landscape

The report includes competitive analysis covering the profiles of the major market players. Some of the key players mentioned in the report are Bernstein Medical, P.C., Bosley Inc., Medicamat, Hair Transplants of Florida, The Ac?badem, Hospitals Group, Limmer Hair Transplant Center, getFUE Hair Clinics Ltd, Hair Transplant Center Turkey, The Hairline Clinic etc.

