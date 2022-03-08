Evoque Partners With Sandler To Accelerate Growth

DALLAS, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoque®, a US-based provider of connectivity, cloud, and data center services, announced a strategic partnership with Sandler Partners, America’s fastest growing technology distributor of connectivity and cloud services. The partnership gives Sandler Partners’ technology consultants access to Evoque’s comprehensive digital infrastructure solutions.



“We’re pleased to add Evoque to Sandler Partners’ portfolio of technology providers,” said Justin Marano, Sandler Partners SVP East Region. “Our Partners will be able to offer their customers access to Evoque’s 1.6M square feet of cloud-enabled data centers in ten major US markets, cloud engineering professional services and AWS, Azure, GCP resale. Evoque is a great choice for enterprises eager to innovate in, and with hybrid architectures.”

Evoque’s Channel program has distinguished itself by providing superb customer service, market leading offers, and 100% alignment with the Evoque sales team. With 12 years on the Inc 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing Companies, Sandler Partners is positioned as the leading independently owned private technology solutions distributor of connectivity and cloud services, a one-stop solution for organizations looking for best-in-breed technology and the flexibility to select the right solutions for their needs.

“Our partnership with Sandler enables Evoque to expand the reach and awareness of our powerful colocation, cloud and connectivity solutions,” said Paul Mahn, Evoque’s Director, Channel Sales West. “The depth and breadth of talent and IT expertise within the Sandler Partners ecosystem is remarkable, and we look forward to working alongside them today and for generations to come.”

About Evoque

Evoque™, based in Dallas, offers local and global businesses an unparalleled range of services and solutions across highly connected markets. Evoque provides companies with a unified offering of colocation, connectivity, and cloud engineering. Evoque’s market-first Multi-Generational Infrastructure (MGI™) strategy enables its clients worldwide to develop and utilize both reliable colocation and hybrid cloud offerings for all businesses taking an application-first approach. Evoque delivers a combination of connectivity, security, and redundancy that leaders increasingly require in their digital transformation initiatives. The company supports a diversified base of mid- to large-size enterprise and hyperscale customers across multiple segments, helping them comply with regulations like HIPAA, NIST, ISO and more. Visit https://www.evoquedcs.com/ for more information.

Evoque is a portfolio company of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, a leading global infrastructure asset manager that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

About Sandler Partners

Sandler Partners is America’s fastest-growing technology solutions brokerage and distributor of connectivity and cloud services. In 2021, Sandler Partners was included on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the 12th straight year. Over the years, we’ve expanded beyond our telecom roots to deliver best-in-class cloud, colocation, mobility, continuity, and security solutions from 200+ suppliers through a network of 9,000+ industry leading expert technology sales Partners — agents, VARs, and MSPs — to solve the challenges for thousands of small, medium, and enterprise organizations nationwide.

How Our Partners Benefit — Independently owned. Independent spirit. Our Partner community gains access to our industry leading support network of sales, marketing and engineering professionals, plus the Sandler Portal’s Marketing Center, and sales tools like SCOUT’s real-time cable pricing and the Solution Finder to help Partners narrow in on the best solutions with the right Providers. We also have the industry’s strongest agreements and a team with a proven track record of ensuring all commissions are found, tracked, and paid.

