Next Games’ Financial Statements Bulletin 2021 will be published on March 14 2022

NEXT GAMES CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE MARCH 08, 2022 AT 4:30 p.m EET
Next Games’ Financial Statements Bulletin for financial year 2021 will be published on Monday March 14, 2022 at 8:30 EET. The Financial Statements Bulletin will be available at https://www.nextgames.com/investors/reports-and-presentations
We will hold a webcast and a phone conference in English. Next Games’ 2021 review will be presented by CEO Teemu Huuhtanen and CFO Annina Salvén.
The English webcast starts on March 14, 2022 at 14:00 EET. You can join by using the following link: https://nextgames.videosync.fi/2021-q4 or by phone.
Phone conference details:
Dial in by calling your location’s phone number a couple of minutes before the start.
Confirmation code: 60240273#
Finland: +358 981 710 310
Sweden: +46 856 642 651
United Kingdom: +44 333 300 0804
United States: +1 631 913 1422
The audiocast recording will be available at https://www.nextgames.com/investors/reports-and-presentations on the same day.
Additional information:
Saara Bergström
Chief Communications Officer
+358 (0) 50 483 3896
press@nextgames.com
Certified Adviser: Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, puh. +358 (0) 50 520 4098
About Next Games
Next Games is the first publicly listed mobile game developer and publisher in Finland, specializing in games based on entertainment franchises, such as movies, TV series or books. The developers of the critically acclaimed The Walking Dead games redefine the way franchise entertainment transforms into highly engaging service-based mobile games. Next Games works on multiple new games based on beloved global IPs. The company’s latest game, Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, is based on Netflix’s hit 80s horror drama series. www.nextgames.com