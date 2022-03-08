Next Games’ Financial Statements Bulletin 2021 will be published on March 14 2022

English Finnish

Next Games’ Financial Statements Bulletin for financial year 2021 will be published on Monday March 14, 2022 at 8:30 EET. The Financial Statements Bulletin will be available at https://www.nextgames.com/investors/reports-and-presentations

We will hold a webcast and a phone conference in English. Next Games’ 2021 review will be presented by CEO Teemu Huuhtanen and CFO Annina Salvén.

The English webcast starts on March 14, 2022 at 14:00 EET. You can join by using the following link: https://nextgames.videosync.fi/2021-q4 or by phone.

Phone conference details:

Dial in by calling your location’s phone number a couple of minutes before the start.

Confirmation code: 60240273#

Finland: +358 981 710 310

Sweden: +46 856 642 651

United Kingdom: +44 333 300 0804

United States: +1 631 913 1422

The audiocast recording will be available at https://www.nextgames.com/investors/reports-and-presentations on the same day.

Additional information:

Saara Bergström

Chief Communications Officer

+358 (0) 50 483 3896

press@nextgames.com

Certified Adviser: Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, puh. +358 (0) 50 520 4098

