Middlefield Announces Wind Up of MBN Corporation

TORONTO, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Middlefield Limited (the “Manager”), manager of MBN Corporation (“MBN” or the “Corporation”), is announcing the termination of MBN. This news release serves as notice of termination to holders of MBN’s equity shares (the “Equity Shares”).



The wind up of MBN will occur pursuant to the redemption of all issued and outstanding Equity Shares for proceeds per Equity Share equal to MBN’s net asset value (“NAV”) per Equity Share, following the satisfaction of all of MBN’s liabilities. The redemption is expected to occur on or about April 21, 2022 (the “Redemption Date”), with redemption proceeds paid out within approximately 5 business days thereafter. The Manager expects to terminate MBN as soon as practicable following the Redemption Date by dissolving the Corporation.

The Board of Directors of the Manager determined that the termination of MBN is in the best interest of the shareholders given the persistent trading price discount of the Equity Shares to MBN’s NAV, and the fact that pursuant to the termination the holders of MBN’s Equity Shares will receive a redemption price equal to the NAV of MBN following the satisfaction of all of MBN’s liabilities.

The decision to terminate was considered among various strategic alternatives for MBN. In addition, we are proud of MBN’s short and long term performance with 1, 3, 5, 10-year annualized returns of 31.0%, 11.5%, 8.1%, 6.8%, respectively.

Please note there should be no tax consequences to those shareholders who hold their investment within registered plans, such as RRSPs, TFSAs, etc. We encourage you to discuss your various alternatives with your investment advisor regarding the termination and determine what strategy is most suitable for you to achieve your personal needs and objectives.

