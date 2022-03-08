NSAV Announces Ritestream (RITE) Token Listing on NSAVDEX

London, England, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced the listing of the Ritestream (RITE) Token https://ritestream.io/ on the Company’s NSAVDEX Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange https://nsavdex.io/ . The RITE Token will list on the NSAVDEX on March 24, 2022. The RITE is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT). New estimates show that the global NFT market surpassed $40 billion in 2021.

The Ritestream ECOsystem introduces the concept of decentralization in filmmaking by tapping into the power of Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) to empower creators with open networks to boost the free flow of creativity. There are three layers to how the Ritestream ECOsystem works: Launchpad, Marketplace, and Consumer App. Additionally, data from the “View to Earn” mechanism on the Ritestream consumer app will notify the creators about what viewers like or don't like and also generate additional revenues through potential advertisers.

The founder of Ritestream, Mr. Riaz Mehta, is also the founder and head of brand partnerships at Imagine Group Entertainment, https://www.linkedin.com/company/imagine-group-entertainment , which produces world-class branded content for both digital channels, as well as highly successful pan-regional television shows. Imagine Group is the leading producer of reality TV shows across Asia. Its shows broadcast worldwide, including in the USA, Australia, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa. Over the years, Imagine Group has produced both licensed and original content, including shows such as The Apartment, The Challenger and The Biggest Loser. It has a number of reality TV shows in development and production including a new format, Fit For Fashion, Home Run and the dating game show, About Face. The group has been nominated for and won a number of international and regional TV awards over the years. These include the International Emmy Awards, Formats Asia Awards and Asian Television Awards.

Mr. Mehta was also the Managing Director of KAZ Group – Singapore. KAZ Group was the largest listed Australian Tech company at the time and was acquired in 2004 by Telstra for $250 million. KAZ had data centers across Australia, Singapore and Hong Kong. KAZ also provided large scale application development for financial institutions such as Citibank and AMP.

Riaz Mehta stated, “We are very proud to work with NSAV and are impressed with the team's great vision and capability. Our vision is to resolve the industry pain points and transform industry people to think that every piece of content, (film, TV, music, books, ect.) is unique in its own right and that the original work is fundamentally a Non-Fungible Token (NFT).

Dato’ Sri Desmond Lim, Interim CEO and Senior Vice President of Cryptocurrency Operations for NSAV and Silverbear Capital partner stated, “We are delighted to be joining forces with Ritstream and working with Mr Mehta's team going into this red-hot market. The NSAV ECOsystem will be expanding into the media and entertainment industries with a decentralized mindset. We would like to thank Silverbear’s Digital Team for their professional advisory services, and we are excited to see more projects being put together in a similar fashion. The unlockable NFT is a very large market to be tapping into. NSAV and Ritstream will be working more with filmmakers and content providers to take advantage of the industry transformation landscape.”

About NSAV:

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/ , a leading, global investment banking firm, will be advising NSAV on strategic matters relating to the Company’s cryptocurrency exchanges and OTC Crypto Trading Desks. Silverbear will also help guide NSAV in ensuring that its exchanges and OTC Desks are continually in compliance, given the rapidly increasing regulatory environment in the cryptocurrency industry.

Silverbear Capital Inc. (SBC) has a dynamic of disciplines on a broad commercial level and practice. SBC has a strong group of Partners in a wide range of disciplines with seasoned experience in finance, management, and professional practice. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/meet-our-team/ .

