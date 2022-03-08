MNDT Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Sale of Mandiant to Google

MONSEY, New York, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating whether the directors of Mandiant Inc. (ticker: MNDT) (“Mandiant”) acted in the best interests of Mandiant shareholders in approving the sale of Mandiant to Google for $23.00 per share in cash.



Why is there an investigation?

On March 8, 2022, Mandiant announced an agreement for Google to purchase all of the outstanding shares of Mandiant for $23.00 per share in cash. The agreement has been approved by the Mandiant board.

Our investigation concerns whether Mandiant’s board acted in the best interests of Mandiant shareholders in approving the sale to Google, including whether the acquisition price adequately compensates Mandiant shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.

In particular, according to a discounted cash flow analysis by the Simply Wall Street research firm, Mandiant’s fair value may be as high as $41.72 per share.

