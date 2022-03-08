English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 8 March 2022

Announcement no. 34/2022











Jyske Realkredit to open new 3% bonds with maturity in 2053





Jyske Realkredit will issue three new covered bonds (særligt dækkede obligationer) from Capital Centre E. The bonds will be DKK-denominated fixed-rate callable bonds with a coupon rate of 3% and maturity on 1 October 2053:

3% 111.E 2053 for fixed rate annuity loans

3% 411.E OA 2053 for fixed rate loans with up to 10-year interest only option

3% 411.E OA30 2053 for fixed rate loans with up to 30-year interest only option





The bonds will be registered with VP SECURITIES A/S and Jyske Realkredit will apply for admission to trading of the bonds on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.

The final terms will be published in a separate stock exchange announcement.

Yours sincerely

Jyske Realkredit

