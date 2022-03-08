Entourage Health Debuts New 2022 Color Cannabis Branding Campaign and Celebrates All-Female-Led Marketing and Promotions Team

TORONTO, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entourage Health Corp. (formerly WeedMD Inc.) (TSX-V:ENTG) (OTCQX:ETRGF) (FSE:4WE) (“Entourage” or the “Company”), a Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning cannabis products and brands is pleased to unveil the refresh of its Color Cannabis (“Color”) adult-use brand with the launch of its new 2022 branding campaign: ‘Just Add Color’. The campaign launches on International Women’s Day honouring the all-female creative team behind the brand refresh.



“While Color Cannabis is instantly recognizable in the retail markets as one of the most visually disruptive brands for its use of vibrant packaging, the story behind the pairing of a Color cultivar and its respective pantone colour combination has never been told – until now,” said Nikki Thomas, Senior Marketing Manager of Commercial Brands, Entourage. “We are proud to introduce colour theory to the cannabis industry with our ‘Just Add Color’ campaign – meant to educate consumers on the correlation between the colour associated with a particular strain and its potential effect on moods. Colours generally associated with calming, soothing and uplifting moments will give context to each intentionally chosen Color Cannabis strain.”

In addition to Color Cannabis, Ms. Thomas leads a team of four all-female creatives responsible for overseeing all Entourage brands including Saturday Cannabis, Royal City Cannabis and its medical brand Starseed Medicinal - all of which will be launching new campaigns this year.

Since its Color Cannabis brand launch in 2019, Entourage has continuously enhanced its premium brand, by utilizing consumer feedback. In 2020, Entourage introduced nitrogen-infused pouches in all its flower products, amplifying freshness to become more sustainable - reducing packaging waste by over 80%. In 2021, the Company introduced terpene labels on all its Color packages and the inclusion of Boveda terpene-shield packets in all dried flower products. With this 2022 refresh, Entourage is also including additional information on its Color packaging about the curing process and trimming practices.

Recent retail data shows that Color is ranked #12 in terms of total Canadian sales, and it leads with 4.85% market share in the pre-roll segment, ranked as #5 in the product segment (Ref: Buddi Data, February, 2022). Moreover, Color experienced major growth in the premium flower and pre-roll market segments in 2021, representing a 535% sales increase over the prior year, with a 2.1% total market share (Ref: Hifyre Data as of Dec. 31, 2021, published Jan. 2022). Additionally, the Color brand was a top 10 performer in terms of retail growth in 2021 up 66% from the prior year (Ref: Buddi Data, Jan 5, 2022), representing growing consumer market share.

International Women’s Day

On International Women’s Day 2022, Entourage proudly celebrates its female workforce, which reflects an approximate 50% gender split across all levels, including at the Company’s supervisor, manager and director-level positions. Entourage’s C-Suite is also 50% female. This represents an impressive milestone in the cannabis industry, as a recent study conducted by MJBiz found that North American cannabis companies gender split is only 22% female, and in Canada, a Deloitte study found it's only 14% at the leadership levels. Entourage is focused on developing programs that continue to advance women into leadership positions with mentorship programs building on individual strengths and opportunities to address noted industry gaps in diversity. (Deloitte: An Industry Makes its Mark, October, 2021)

To read Entourage's recent Shareholder Newsletter 2022, visit our website here. To access our corporate video, visit us here and to access our latest investor presentation and corporate deck here.

About Entourage Health Corp.

Entourage Health Corp. (formerly WeedMD Inc.) is the publicly traded parent company of Entourage Brands Corp. (formerly WeedMD RX Inc.) and CannTx Life Sciences Inc., licence holders producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a 158-acre state-of-the-art greenhouse, outdoor and processing facility located in Strathroy, ON as well as a fully licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility, specializing in cannabis extraction. With the addition of Starseed Medicinal, a medical-centric brand, Entourage has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with employers and union groups complements Entourage’s direct sales to medical patients. In 2021, Entourage acquired craft cultivator CannTx Life Sciences Inc. which operates out of its state-of-the-art micropropagation and specialty extraction facility in Guelph, Ontario. Entourage’s elite adult-use product portfolio includes craft brand Royal City Cannabis, Color Cannabis and Saturday Cannabis – sold across eight provincial distribution agencies. The Company also maintains strategic relationships in the seniors’ market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart. It is the exclusive Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning U.S.-based wellness brand Mary’s Medicinals sold in both medical and adult-use channels. Entourage recently announced an exclusive collaboration with The Boston Beer Company subsidiary to launch cannabis-infused beverages in Canada.

