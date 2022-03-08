Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market to Hit $90.21 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global autonomous last mile delivery market was accounted for $12.88 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $90.21 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in demand for fast delivery of packages and advancements in technologies in delivery vehicles have boosted the growth of the global autonomous last mile delivery market. However, dearth of required infrastructure to support operations of autonomous delivery services and government regulations hinder the market growth. On the contrary, development of aerial delivery drones that function in geographically challenging areas and need for efficient way to deliver packages would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario on Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Market:

The Covid-19 pandemic created a short term disruption and long term structural changes in the supply chain. Thus, the e-commerce sector experienced a slight negative response.

However, the e-commerce offered no contact delivery, which increased the demand for autonomous last mile delivery.

The report divides the global autonomous last mile delivery market on the basis of application, solution, range, vehicle type, and region.

Based on application, the retail segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the segments including logistics, healthcare and pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and others.

On the basis of solution, the hardware segment held the lion’s share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. However, the services segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 29.3% from 2021 to 2030.

The report offers an analysis of the global autonomous last mile delivery market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Europe is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period.

The global autonomous last mile delivery market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Airbus S.A.S., Flirtey, Matternet, Flytrex, Drone Delivery Canada, JD.com, Inc., Amazon.com, Starship Technologies, Marble Robot, DHL International GmbH, Savioke, United Parcel Service of America, Inc. and DPD.

