Wood Mackenzie brings light to homes in Puerto Rico

LONDON/HOUSTON/SINGAPORE, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A team of three analysts from global energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie, a Verisk business (Nasdaq: VRSK), are in Puerto Rico this week helping install solar panels on homes as part of a new initiative with charity Let’s Share the Sun Foundation.



The analysts, from Wood Mackenzie’s energy teams across the Americas, are swapping laptops for ladders as they join local workers and volunteers to install 60 solar panels on five homes that lack consistent energy access with limited or no connection to the electricity grid.

The trip is part of a new initiative by Wood Mackenzie to support Let’s Share the Sun through fundraising and volunteering. Wood Mackenzie will also use its expertise in the renewables sector to share knowledge with local utilities regarding the positive impact of distributed renewable generation in Puerto Rico and other regions.

Luke Lewandowski, director of Americas power & renewables research, and champion of the initiative at Wood Mackenzie said: “Having spent my career in renewable energy and now the energy transition space, the needs of people in remote areas, who struggle with affordable and reliable energy access, struck a chord with me.”

“Hurricane Maria, which hit Puerto Rico in 2017, damaged 80% of the territory’s power grid. The prospect of improvement is poor with limited capital, infrastructure challenges and the increasing risk of intense weather events caused by global warming. We see an opportunity with Let’s Share the Sun to help local communities gain access to clean, sustainable energy – something that most of us take for granted.”

Puerto Rico has committed to meeting its electricity needs with 100% renewable energy by 2050. In February 2022, the government of Puerto Rico and three US federal agencies - the departments of Energy, Homeland Security, and Housing and Urban Development - signed a Memorandum of Understanding to align federal funds with local policies. In 2023, the group will complete a two-year study, ‘Puerto Rico Grid resilience and Transitions to 100% Renewable Energy’ (PR100), looking at how the US territory can reach 100% renewables by 2050.

Lewandowski said: “The US government is promising that 2022 will be a ‘year of action’ in the transition to 100% clean energy in Puerto Rico and the team at Wood Mackenzie is very pleased to contribute with time, knowledge and fundraising.”

Valentina Izquierdo, senior research analyst, Latin America solar, and Prachi Mehta, senior market analyst, EVs and midstream markets, are also in the small Puerto Rican mountain village of Adjuntas this week helping to install the solar panels.

“This trip kickstarts our initiative with Let’s Share the Sun,” Lewandowski said.

“As well as physical support installing solar arrays, we will be hosting energy-transition related webinars to raise awareness and funds, and our employees are donating and holding fundraising events which are match-funded by Wood Mackenzie and our parent company Verisk.”

Let’s Share the Sun works with Casa Pueblo, a community-based organization that promotes environmental protection and advocates for solar energy throughout Adjuntas. On this project, Casa Pueblo has assisted in the evaluation of more than 200 homes and in the selection of recipients.

Bernadette Jordan, executive director of the Let’s Share the Sun Foundation said: "We have already seen the positive impact of this initiative. Just a few days ago, we visited a beneficiary who was amazed they didn't need to run a generator to keep their oxygen machine running during an extended outage. We are happy to provide resilient and independent power to the people who need it most, and we look forward to an ongoing relationship with Wood Mackenzie."

Donations to the Let’s Share the Sun and Wood Mackenzie solar installation projects in Puerto Rico can be made here.

Images

Images from the solar panel installation taking place this week can be downloaded here. Representatives pictured include:

Luke Lewandowski (Director of Americas power & renewables research, Wood Mackenzie)

Prachi Mehta (Senior Research Analyst, Wood Mackenzie)

Valentina Izquierdo (Senior Research Analyst, Wood Mackenzie)

Bernadette Jordan (Executive Director of Let’s Share the Sun Foundation)

Gary Beckwith (Director of Solar Energy Education and Demonstration and driver of the Solar Bus)

Tim McCorry-Reynolds (on-site manager for Let’s Share the Sun Foundation).

About Wood Mackenzie

Wood Mackenzie, a Verisk Analytics business, is a trusted source of commercial intelligence for the world's natural resources sector. We empower clients to make better strategic decisions, providing objective analysis and advice on assets, companies and markets. For more information, visit: www.woodmac.com or follow us on Twitter @WoodMackenzie

WOOD MACKENZIE is a trademark of Wood Mackenzie Limited and is the subject of trademark registrations and/or applications in the European Community, the USA and other countries around the world.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK ) provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in the insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services industries. More than 70 percent of the FORTUNE 100 relies on the company’s advanced technologies to manage risks, make better decisions and improve operating efficiency. The company’s analytic solutions address insurance underwriting and claims, fraud, regulatory compliance, natural resources, catastrophes, economic forecasting, geopolitical risks, as well as environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the company continues to make the world better, safer and stronger, and fosters an inclusive and diverse culture where all team members feel they belong. With more than 100 offices in nearly 35 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work . For more: Verisk.com , LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

About Let’s Share the Sun

The Let’s Share the Sun Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit whose mission is to install solar in the poorest parts of the world, including Africa, Asia, and Latin America, locations which have high solar exposure, but lack fundamental resources to harness its power.

Let’s Share the Sun works with reliable local solar installers, panel manufacturers and US solar developers to install solar power systems in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

For further information, please contact Let’s Share the Sun’s Executive Director: Bernadette Jordan, 518-859-2639, ernie@letssharethesun.org

About Casa Pueblo

Casa Pueblo is a community organization that is committed to appreciating and protecting natural, cultural and human resources. Over the past forty years, Casa Pueblo has grown into a hub for resilience, education, and environmental advocacy in the mountain town of Adjuntas, Puerto Rico. Housed in a building completely run by solar power since 1999, Casa Pueblo is an outspoken advocate for solar energy's ability to reduce environmental impact and improve human lives. To learn more, visit www.casapueblo.org.

