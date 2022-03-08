USMJ Announces Success Of EVERx CBD Sports Nutrition Beverage Reboot At Arnold

Dallas, Texas, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) today announced the success of its EVERx CBD Sports Nutrition Beverage reboot at the Arnold Sports Festival this past weekend.

“The new packaging and formula were both a hit,” said USMJ CEO Steven Rash. “Following the Arnold EXPO, we now expect EVERx to be back on retail shelves very soon, adding to our current eCommerce sales on www.usmj.com . Look for retail announcements coming soon.”

USMJ acquired EVERx from its sister company, Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) last year in exchange for a royalty agreement.

EVERx is bottled by Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM). ALKM was instrumental in the development of the updated EVERx formula.

