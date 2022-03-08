New guide offers strategies to reduce barriers for women in the actuarial profession

English French

OTTAWA, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women actuaries continue to face challenges with regard to gender diversity, equity, and inclusion. Barriers vary depending on the workspace, but common elements include a lack of senior mentors and sponsors, a low reflection of gender representation in senior management, and an exclusionary work culture.

While some promising trends show that more women are bringing their skills and voices to the actuarial profession, the Canadian Institute of Actuaries (CIA) recognizes that there is still work to be done. To that end, the CIA is proud to release Women in the Actuarial Profession – How to increase gender diversity, equity, and inclusion in the actuarial workplace in alignment with International Women’s Day.

Based on findings from a focus group of women actuaries from various backgrounds, the guide outlines the challenges facing women in the actuarial profession and offers practical strategies to improve the working environment for women and to encourage opportunities for their career growth.

“The CIA believes strongly in reducing barriers and providing equitable opportunities for growth for all our members,” says Jacqueline Friedland, FCIA, CIA President. “We believe our actuarial employers, industry partners, and individual members will find this guide helpful as they assess their own employment practices and organizational culture through a diversity lens.”

Read the full report.

The CIA is also celebrating International Women’s Day with a special episode of its Seeing Beyond Risk podcast on how actuaries are working to #BreakTheBias.

Media contact

Josée Gonthier

Manager, Communications

Canadian Institute of Actuaries

josee.gonthier@cia-ica.ca

613-236-8196 ext. 106

The Canadian Institute of Actuaries (CIA) is the qualifying and governing body of the actuarial profession in Canada. We develop and uphold rigorous standards, share our risk management expertise, and advance actuarial science for the financial well-being of society. Our more than 6,000 members apply their knowledge of math, statistics, data analytics, and business in providing services and advice of the highest quality to help ensure the financial security of all Canadians.