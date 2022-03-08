ABC Announces Its 2022 Top-Performing U.S. Construction Contractors

WASHINGTON, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associated Builders and Contractors today released its fourth annual Top Performers lists, which ranks its commercial and industrial contractor members that build long-lasting, high-quality construction projects, based on work hours.

The No. 1 2022 ABC Top Performer is Turner Industries Group, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; followed by Balfour Beatty, Dallas; Brown & Root Industrial Services, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; BL Harbert International, Birmingham, Alabama; and S&B Engineers and Constructors, Houston.

“These construction industry leaders invest in and attribute their successes to their people, and their value proposition gives their employees purpose, delivers quality to their clients and strengthens their bottom line,” said Michael Bellaman, president and chief executive officer of ABC. “Congratulations to these top-performing businesses for raising the bar in developing people, winning work and delivering that work safely, ethically and profitably.”

To be eligible, Top Performers demonstrated world-class safety performance by achieving Gold status or higher in ABC’s STEP Safety Management System, which makes the top-performing contractors more than six times safer than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics industry average, according to ABC’s Safety Performance Report.

The listings highlight contractors that have earned ABC’s Accredited Quality Contractor credential for their commitment to corporate responsibility in quality, safety, talent management—including inclusion, diversity and equity—education and community relations; those that won national Excellence in Construction,® Safety Excellence and Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Excellence awards; and those that hold designations awarded to diverse companies to help procure work from government and private entities.

Through STEP, AQC and other robust ABC programs, ABC Top Performers demonstrate they:

Sustain and grow their businesses, financially and economically

Offer market-competitive compensation, benefit and retirement packages

Commit to world-class safety

Commit to workforce development, education and creating career opportunities

Commit to an inclusive and diverse work environment

Develop opportunities for their employees to achieve their career dreams

Cultivate committed leadership

Published as a supplement to Construction Executive magazine, the ABC Top Performers lists identify the Top 200 Performers, Top 125 General Contractors, Top Trade Contractors, Top Electrical Contractors, Top Plumbing/HVAC Contractors, Top Specialty Contractors and Top Performers by Market, all of which have earned the elite Accredited Quality Contractor credential. The Top Performers with Special Designations hold one or more special designations. The Top Performers were ranked by size based on the number of hours worked in 2020, as reported in their 2021 STEP applications. New to this year’s rankings are lists of top-performing companies in 18 market segments, such as government, health care, infrastructure, military, retail, religious and sports complexes.

View the 2022 Top Performers lists at abc.org/2022topperformers.