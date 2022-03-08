The Blacks In Technology Foundation Partners With Northwestern Mutual to Provide Udacity Nanodegree Scholarships for Milwaukee's African American Community

MILWAUKEE, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to CompTIA, Black workers make up only 6% of the technology workforce in Milwaukee. Today, the Blacks In Technology (BIT) Foundation announced it has partnered with Northwestern Mutual to build higher levels of diversity in Milwaukee's technology industry by funding 20 Udacity nanodegree scholarships for Milwaukee residents.

"With an increasingly high volume of open positions in the technology industry, technical training programs like the Blacks In Technology Udacity scholarship are helping prospective employees quickly become career-ready without the traditional approach of a four-year college degree," said Dennis Schultz, executive director of the Blacks In Technology Foundation. "Northwestern Mutual's commitment to funding this scholarship not only helps advance the skills of diverse workers in our community, but also contributes to the overall growth of the Milwaukee region."

Udacity's nanodegrees provide enrolled participants with practitioner-level skills required to successfully transition to a career in technology through 80 to 120 hours of coursework, comprised of up to five classes. Northwestern Mutual's funding will support 20 nanodegree scholarships for courses that offer top-tier industry curriculum, career readiness training, and mentorship opportunities, continuing to build the talent pipeline and fill the nearly 90,000 open technology industry jobs available in the Milwaukee area.

"We know that the best digital solutions are built by teams with a strong culture, diverse perspectives and deep technical skills," said James Hischke, vice president, technology workforce programs at Northwestern Mutual. "Our partnership with the Blacks In Technology Foundation and Udacity delivers a unique opportunity to build the future of Milwaukee's technology ecosystem and ensure all people have the opportunity to thrive in a technology career."

Northwestern Mutual is committed to investing in partnerships and pipelines to develop diverse technology talent. In addition to funding scholarships for Udacity's nanodegrees, the company also partners with organizations across southeastern Wisconsin to ensure Milwaukee students have access to a strong STEM education to inspire the next generation of the technology workforce.

Applications for scholarships to Udacity's Introduction to Programming and Full Stack Web Development nanodegree programs are now open. To learn more and apply, visit https://foundation.blacksintechnology.net/udacity-milwaukee.

About the Blacks In Technology Foundation

Founded in 2008, Blacks In Technology is the largest community and media organization that focuses on people of African descent in the technology industry. Through community-focused activities, events and outreach, The Blacks In Technology Foundation is "Stomping the Divide" by establishing a blueprint of world-class technical excellence and innovation by providing resources, networking, and opportunities for members to advance their careers. For more information on the BIT Foundation, visit: https://foundation.blacksintechnology.net

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Northwestern Mutual combines financial expertise with personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help clients plan for what's most important. With $308.8 billion in assets, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.75 million people. Northwestern Mutual ranks 90 on the 2021 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2022.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company and its subsidiaries including, Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC, broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company®, federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company.

