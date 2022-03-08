'Your Legacy Starts Now' Online Convention and Awards 2022 of Experior Financial Group

GUELPH, Ontario, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experior Financial Group Inc just wrapped up an exciting three-day Online Convention titled "Your Legacy Starts Now", featuring Keynote Speaker, Kendal Netmaker. Experior Financial Group had over 60 speakers from the Top Leadership. Recognizing achievement, the company presented awards based on team recruiting, insurance sales and investments sales, for teams as well as personal production for each of those three categories and more. Plaques and Awards are being shipped to all the winners.

CEO, Jamie Prickett, announced a company-wide contest for a trip to an undisclosed location (it will be a warm destination), as well as details on how to qualify to win. The contest will run through all of 2022 with the trip taking place in the first quarter of 2023.



As well, Mr. Jamie Prickett announced the launch of his new book: 'You Can't Fall Off The Floor" which is available for pre-order at jamieprickett.com for 99 cents USD.

Event attendees of the convention enjoyed receiving insight from a plethora of speakers and sponsors, participated in contests, and had the opportunity for online networking. In addition, Experior Financial Group's amazing product partners hosted a series of exciting sessions during the convention. Product partners including Platinum Plus Sponsor, Beneva. Platinum Sponsors, CPP, a Forester's Financial Company, Assumption, Foresters (USA), National Life Group (USA), and iA participated in the event by showcasing their products and services.

Also participating with booths this year were Gold Sponsors, Faithlife Financial, Desjardins, Trustage, Edge Benefits, Foresters (USA). Silver Sponsors, Empire Life, and Blendable. Bronze Sponsors, Green Shield, Travelance, Magnes, and Ingle Assurance.

A recording of the convention will be made available for 30 days for all those who attended and would like to watch again.

Here is a behind-the-scenes look at the boardroom of the Guelph Headoffice.

Experior Financial Group sends out special thanks to all the presenters, attendees, award winners and to the marketing team for making "Your Legacy Starts Now" Online Convention and Awards a tremendous success!

Experior Financial Group





Experior Financial Group - Online Convention and Awards 2022

















Convention of Experior Financial Group









