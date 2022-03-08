Webinar: Deep Dive into Secure Score for Microsoft 365 and Cloud Advisor

TAMPA, Fla., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Soft Technologies, a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced it is hosting, along with cyber security partner BlueVoyant, a live webinar at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Deep Dive into Secure Score for Microsoft 365 and Cloud Advisor will engage business and IT leaders to thoroughly learn the components of Secure Score, including recommendations and instructions to help defend their organizations from cyber security threats like ransomware.



This live webinar follows two previous LinkedIn Live events on February 17, 2022, and March 3, 2022, which also focused on how to use Secure Score, so organizations can boost their security posture, without rewriting security policies. To view part one and two of the three-part series, click here.

Cloud Security experts Mark Imhoff, John Nykaza and Craig Wilson—all of System Soft, and BlueVoyant's Micah Heaton will discuss and share a live demo about how organizations can feel more secure about their organizations’ cloud environment, have a stronger sense of security about Microsoft 365 and fully understand Secure Score.



Key learnings from this webinar include understanding:

Your organization’s current security situation

The steps you must take to efficiently enhance your organization’s security posture

How to use the Microsoft security tools you already paid for

Azure Security portal and corresponding components to Secure Score

Register to join the webinar and live demo to learn from a real-world use case how to unlock the full value of your organization’s Microsoft investment and best use Secure Score.

What: Deep Dive into Secure Score for Microsoft 365 and Cloud Advisor

Experts: Mark Imhoff, Head of Security Practices, System Soft; John Nykaza, Senior Security Analyst, System Soft; Craig Wilson, Senior Security Architect, System Soft; Micah Heaton, Director of Microsoft Security Solutions, BlueVoyant

When: 2 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 17, 2022

Where: Join the webinar event here.

About System Soft Technologies

System Soft Technologies is a $175 million, privately held, global technology firm founded in 1999, headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The company is focused on helping businesses accelerate innovation through the delivery of exceptional IT products, services and solutions. System Soft's broad range of capabilities contribute to the success of its clients across various industries and verticals and include digital transformation, application development, data analytics, Big Data, cybersecurity, AI/ML, and cloud services and solutions. System Soft expertly combines the right people, processes and technologies, enabling its clients to maximize business value, operational efficiencies and software developer talent through the digital strategies driving today's businesses to grow. System Soft also incubates new technologies, including two major data analytics startups, Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading, respectively, next-generation cybersecurity and fintech innovators.