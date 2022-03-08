FirstLight Named Among Top Workplaces USA 2022

Albany, NY, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstLight, a leading provider of digital infrastructure services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, announced today that it was named a “Top Workplace” both nationally and regionally. The Top Workplace USA Awards are designed to recognize organizations around the country that have cultivated exceptional workplace cultures.



FirstLight’s commitment to building a collaborative and inclusive work culture has been a priority for the company since its inception over 20 years ago. As of 2022, FirstLight has people and offices across six states in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, so keeping its workforce connected and engaged is integral to continued success as a fast-growing and dynamic company.



“We are honored to be recognized with the prestigious Top Workplaces USA accolade,” stated Kurt Van Wagenen, President and CEO at FirstLight. “A positive work environment and supportive culture allow us to employ a workforce of exceptionally talented individuals. Our people are what make us great and we strive to ensure FirstLight is a collaborative and exciting place to work. This culture has no doubt led to FirstLight’s industry-leading Net Promoter Scores (NPS) which is a testament to our employees’ dedication to serving our customers.”



One of the pillars of the FirstLight culture is a flexible schedule that supports the work/life balance our employees desire. The benefits package includes competitive paid time off and health benefits as well as a 401K matching program and tuition assistance, all of which become available on the first day of employment.



As the company has grown, FirstLight implemented a four-fold employee engagement program with initiatives to enhance communications, training, appreciation, and team building. Local “Office Champion Teams” plan regular employee activities across its anchor offices. These types of activities allow FirstLight’s employees to connect with colleagues in a social environment. Employees are also encouraged to praise and recognize the great work of their peers through employee awards, which are highlighted quarterly on company-wide all hands calls.



The Top Workplaces USA national award is open to organizations with 150 or more U.S. employees. Nominated companies are evaluated based on results from Energage’s anonymous, research-based employee engagement survey that is powered by findings from 15 years of research and data from more than 23 million employees across 70,000 organizations.



For more information on FirstLight, visit: https://www.firstlight.net/careers

About FirstLight

FirstLight, headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast connecting more than 13,000 locations in service with more than 125,000 locations serviceable by our more than 25,000-route mile network. FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products featuring a comprehensive portfolio of high bandwidth connectivity solutions including Ethernet, wavelength, and dark fiber services as well as dedicated Internet access solutions, data center, cloud and voice services. FirstLight’s clientele includes national cellular providers and wireline carriers and many leading enterprises, spanning high tech manufacturing and research, hospitals and healthcare, banking and financial, secondary education, colleges and universities, and local and state governments.



To learn more about FirstLight, visit www.firstlight.net, or follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Energage



Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 15 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture.

For more information, visit www.energage.com or www.topworkplaces.com.