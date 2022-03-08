New York Chapter of Global M&A Association Appoints Advisory Board Leadership

NEW YORK, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACG New York, the largest chapter of the Association of Corporate Growth (acg.org) — a global network of Middle Market M&A professionals — today announced the selection of Bryan Cummings as Advisory Board President and Abilash Jaikumar as Executive Vice President for the 2022 calendar year term.

"I am honored to have this opportunity to serve the members of ACG New York in collaboration with our experienced Board of Advisors," said Bryan Cummings, Managing Director in the U.S. Financial Sponsors Group at Canaccord Genuity. "Our merger with ACG Global gives us access to an expanded base of resources and talent that we will leverage to multiply our impact on the practices that our professional members lead. To me, that impact boils down to helping our members generate more value than their non-member peers — sourcing higher-quality investment opportunities, more significant transactions, better services, and sharing best practices that make a difference. We do that by fostering real relationships as we continue to up-tier the caliber of our events, speakers and opportunities for experts to connect within and across their vertical specialties."

"I am personally excited to have Bryan Cummings lead ACG New York as President," stated David Hellier, Chapter Council Chair on the ACG Global Board and Partner at Bertram Capital. "Bryan brings exceptionally relevant experience in middle market M&A, a senior network both in New York and across our many chapters, and a pragmatic focus on getting things done that will further the positive impact ACG provides to deal makers and the middle market M&A community."

"Our ability to build this community really stems from the team of smart, committed professionals and volunteers that come together for the mission," Cummings noted. "And it's important to recognize them. Vikash Magdani, Executive Director [and CEO of ACG Northeast], leads a tireless staff in New York that includes Casey Coleman (Membership), Alyssa Giannuario (Event Operations) and Andrew Yale (Business Development). Likewise, we are fortunate to have an extraordinary group of individuals in leadership and committee roles, including Chair, held by Marcia Nelson, Managing Director and Registered Representative, ShareNett Securities LLC; Abilash Jaikumar, Managing Director of TresVista, as Executive Vice President and Chair of the Finance Committee, and as Secretary, Palash Pandya, Co-Deputy Chair, Corporate Practice Group at Akerman LLP. "

The following individuals chair the nine committees of the board.

Daniel Gajewski, Sponsor Coverage at Lazard, along with Christian Remmel, Director, Aterian Partners, chair the Private Equity/Investment Banking Committee, which hosts exclusive events focused on building relationships within the investor and M&A communities.

Marcia Nelson, Managing Director and registered representative, ShareNett Securities LLC, and Sasha Bernier, Cheltenham Enterprises, serve as chairs of the family office committee, which brings together senior family office members to network and explore the unique issues and opportunities facing the family office community.

Meahgan O'Grady, Head of Business Development at Palladium Equity Partners, chairs the Women of Leadership committee, which is focused on the role of women in the M&A community and puts on an annual full-day conference as well as a series of invite-only soirees.

Kathleen Colborn, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Resourcive, and Amir Jairazbhoy, Vice President and Head of Client Development at TresVista, co-chair the Programming Committee to assist in identifying relevant topics for events, select speakers, and to work with other committees to ensure best practices are implemented for all events.

Colborn also chairs the Operating Partner Committee, focused on bringing together senior practitioners in the community of professionals focused on creating portfolio company value.

Michael Friedberg, Principal at Arrowhead Investment Management, chairs the Forward Committee, focused on promoting tight bonds among young professionals in middle market M&A.

Elise Chowdhury, Managing Principal at Optimum Advisors, chairs the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, which seeks ways to serve and promote under-represented communities in middle market M&A.

Evan Zwerman, First Vice President at Israel Discount Bank, chairs the Lender Committee, which organizes panels throughout the year and the highly regarded Lenders Casino Night during Middle Market Week in November each year.

Ryan Mullin, Global Strategy & Business Development at Rheem Manufacturing, chairs the Strategic Acquirers Committee, which focuses on bringing together Chief Development Officers and other senior industry M&A executives to share experiences and best practices while developing deal relationships with other member buyers and sellers.

Frank Marcucci, National Director — Business Development, Corporate Valuation Advisors, Inc., and Mark Heil, Pacific Premier Trust, co-chair the Membership and Ambassador Committee, which curates and connects the high-quality membership of the chapter.

