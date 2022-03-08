Zoe Financial Named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies 2022

NEW YORK, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoe, a leading wealth platform, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious 2022 list of the World's Most Innovative Companies, ranking among the top 10 companies in the personal financial services industry.

"Zoe being named among the World's Most Innovative Companies is great validation that what we're doing is creating a real impact in the world. With Zoe, Americans can access top wealth planning services once only available to the ultrawealthy," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA®, Zoe's Founder & CEO. "What sets us apart from the rest of the industry is that we keep the consumer at the heart of everything we do. We take the time to understand their dreams, struggles, and relationships with wealth. We are laser-focused on improving their experience through constant innovation," he added.

With this award, Zoe joins the ranks of leading finance businesses worldwide such as Apex Clearing, Sequoia Capital, Carta, Public, and Angellist. Garcia-Amaya revealed some of the pivotal factors that contributed to attaining this esteemed designation.

Zoe was created to democratize wealth planning. The New York-based company enables mass affluent Americans to access high-quality financial advice and accelerate their wealth creation. Zoe understands that while everybody wants to feel financial peace of mind, the traditional cookie-cutter and product-centric industry has prevented most from achieving it.

The Zoe Advisor Network strives to reflect what the modern client is seeking: a diverse advisor network. For instance, African American and Hispanic advisors represent 10% of the Zoe network vs 4.5% in the industry. Zoe's wealth platform empowers clients that have traditionally been ignored by the wealth management industry to hire advisors who are best suited to achieve their wealth goals, while also ensuring a "personality fit" to form long-lasting partnerships.

"It all started with wanting to help people embrace their financial lives with confidence. That is what clients deserve. This award is a great milestone, but for us, it is just the beginning of many more great things to come," said Garcia-Amaya.

Find an Advisor at www.zoefin.com

About Zoe

Zoe was founded with one mission: to accelerate wealth creation through exceptional client experience and innovative technology. The company's human experts, alongside powerful technology, remove the friction from the process of finding and hiring a financial advisor. Through Zoe's Platform, you will be matched with Zoe-Certified Financial Advisors across the United States, based on your unique financial situation and objectives. Zoe's thoughtfully curated Network of interest-aligned financial advisors includes only the top 5% in the country.

Related Images











Image 1: Zoe Financial & Fast Company





Zoe Financial & Fast Company









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment