Hain Celestial Begins Participation in Cornerstone for Natural’s Smart Shelf Tag™ Program

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hain Celestial Group , Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) announces its participation and support of Cornerstone for Natural’s Smart Shelf Tag™ solution.



Hain will begin updating the content displayed on their ELI Codes for more than 300 of their most popular items and will continue to update more ELI Codes as more retailers adopt Smart Shelf Tags. Additionally, Hain will use its reputation and position within the natural products industry to encourage retailers, distributors, and suppliers to adopt Smart Shelf Tags. Smart Shelf Tags have been shown to increase retail sales by engaging and educating in-store shoppers with rich and exciting digital content such as videos, PDFs, web content, images, and product content & attributes in the aisle at the point of purchase. Smart Shelf Tags are built on QR code technology featuring ELI Codes™ powered by ELI Technology™. ELI Codes and Smart Shelf Tags can be read natively by most modern smartphones without requiring a separate app.

Hain is committed to supporting its retailers by providing rich and robust product content in-store, at the point-of-purchase to educate and engage their retailer’s shoppers and in-store personnel. Smart Shelf Tags are consistent with Hain’s commitment to product transparency and consumer education.

“Shopper engagement and education are increasingly important – especially in-store, in the aisle,” says Chris Boever, Hain’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Smart Shelf Tags are an exciting solution and we are proud of our leadership role introducing it in the marketplace.”

“We couldn’t be happier to have Hain’s support in this endeavor,” says David Williams, Cornerstone for Natural’s EVP of Business Development. “Hain’s commitment to supporting their retail partners is commendable! Shoppers crave product information; it is exciting to see premier brands like Hain leading the way and supporting their retailers.”

Cornerstone for Natural™

Cornerstone For Natural ™, a division of Cornerstone Consulting, Inc., is the natural product industry’s premier provider of Business Management Software solutions. Their ELI Code Technology helps its clients communicate rich product content easily and accurately and their modular Business Management Software systems help their clients be more efficient, productive, and profitable by connecting, integrating, tracking, and reporting on all aspects of their business operations.

About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), headquartered in Lake Success, NY, is a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Hain Celestial participates in many natural categories with well-known brands that include Celestial Seasonings®, Clarks™, Cully & Sully®, Earth’s Best®, Ella’s Kitchen®, Frank Cooper’s®, Gale’s®, Garden of Eatin’®, Hain Pure Foods®, Hartley’s®, Health Valley®, Imagine®, Joya®, Lima®, Linda McCartney’s® (under license), MaraNatha®, Natumi®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, ParmCrisps®, Robertson’s®, Rose’s® (under license), Sensible Portions®, Spectrum®, Sun-Pat®, Terra®, The Greek Gods®, Thinsters®, Yorkshire Provender® and Yves Veggie Cuisine®. The Company’s personal care products are marketed under the Alba Botanica®, Avalon Organics®, JASON®, Live Clean® and Queen Helene® brands.