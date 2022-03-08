Life Extension Voted #1 Catalog/Internet Brand by Consumers according to ConsumerLab.com Survey†

Fort Lauderdale, FL, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Extension has been voted the #1 Rated Catalog/Internet Brand for nutritional supplements in an annual Survey of Vitamin & Supplement Users conducted by ConsumerLab.com, which is a leading provider of independent test results that help both consumers and healthcare professionals identify the best quality health and nutrition products on the market. This is the fourth year that Life Extension received this award. In addition, the company, which was established in 1980, also received top rating for its multivitamins for the ninth year. Life Extension’s CoQ10 and magnesium products ranked #1 as well.†

According to Rey Searles, Chief Marketing Officer for Life Extension, these awards align with feedback the company has received from customers for decades. “We are honored that consumers continue to recognize Life Extension as the top choice among supplement brands—both through this industry-leading independent survey conducted by ConsumerLab.com, and by word-of-mouth recommendations,” Searles said. “Not only are many loyal Life Extension customers referred by people they trust, but we have conducted research that shows that 98% of Life Extension customers would recommend us to their friends and families. There’s no better form of acknowledgement than enthusiasm and repeat business from our customers.”

Life Extension’s Director of Education, Michael A. Smith, MD, added that winning the categories of CoQ10 and magnesium shows that consumers have become savvy in recent years about choosing only the highest-quality formulations of these two essential nutrients. “We’re thrilled that we’re being recognized as the #1 rated for CoQ10 products. This is a vital but often-overlooked nutrient that is near-unrivaled for its cellular energy and cardiovascular health benefits,” Dr. Smith noted. “Magnesium is an essential mineral that many of us don’t get enough of. Different forms of magnesium have different health benefits, ranging from cognitive health and memory to heart and circulatory health—and at Life Extension, we’re proud to say that we carry options for each of these important health needs.”

To learn more about Life Extension’s ConsumerLab.com awards, visit LifeExtension.com/lpages/ConsumerLab.

About Life Extension®

For 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension’s Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension.com.

About ConsumerLab.com

ConsumerLab.com is a leading provider of independent test results that help both consumers and healthcare professionals identify the best quality health and nutrition products on the market. To learn more, visit ConsumerLab.com

†2022 Consumer Satisfaction, Rated #1 Catalog/Internet Brand. Ratings based on results of the 2022 ConsumerLab.com Survey of Supplement Users.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

