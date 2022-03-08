Gayo Azul® Announces New Cotija Cheese to Be Added to Lineup

PARAMUS, N.J., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gayo Azul®, the famous Caribbean Hispanic cheesemakers with a Dutch influence, announces the release of a Gayo Azul Cotija cheese, joining its existing product line. With a current assortment of cheeses, Gayo Azul aims to expand the versatility of its flavor further with the new Cotija, offering a sharp, slightly salty flavored cheese with a firm, crumbly texture—perfect for enhancing any Hispanic dish.

Gayo Azul is a Caribbean brand with a strong Dutch influence and a rich history dating back to the 1950s. Dutch cheeses gained quick popularity in the Caribbean due to their ability to retain freshness without the need for refrigeration. Seeing the demand for such cheeses, Gayo Azul began creating their own. Starting as a small company in the Caribbean, Gayo Azul entered the U.S. market in the 1960s and has been growing across the country ever since. Drawing on the rich heritage of both Dutch and Hispanic cheesemaking, Gayo Azul emphasizes authentic flavor and premium quality above all else. The brand is a multi-generational kitchen staple, recognizable by its Blue Rooster logo—Blue Rooster being the English translation of Gayo Azul. The famous Blue Rooster has come to be known as a symbol of outstanding quality cheeses by the community.

The new Gayo Azul Cotija is sure to satisfy fans of cheese and Hispanic dishes alike, adding a sharp, slightly salty flavor and a crumbly texture to a variety of dishes. Cotija is a Mexican-style aged, fresh cow's milk cheese named after Cotija, Mexico. Cotija cheese is a perfect topping for enhancing any dish, such as street corn, enchiladas, tacos, sandwiches, and more. Gayo Azul Cotija cheese is available exclusively in wedge form.

Gayo Azul products can be found at local grocers throughout the Northeast and Southeast, including BJ's Wholesale, Fresco Y Mas, Key Foods, Market Basket, Presidente, Publix, Sedano's, and Winn Dixie Supermarkets, as well as Walmart Supercenters.

The uses for Gayo Azul Cotija cheese include:

Street Corn — also known as Elote, or Grilled Mexican Street Corn; this dish is made by covering corn on the cob with lime juice, mayonnaise, chili powder, and Gayo Azul ® Cotija cheese.

— also known as Elote, or Grilled Mexican Street Corn; this dish is made by covering corn on the cob with lime juice, mayonnaise, chili powder, and Cotija cheese. Enchiladas — enhance by sprinkling crumbles of Gayo Azul Cotija cheese over the tortillas minutes before removing them from the oven.

— enhance by sprinkling crumbles of Cotija cheese over the tortillas minutes before removing them from the oven. Tacos — add flavor and texture by using Gayo Azul Cotija cheese instead of shredded cheese for an authentic touch.

— add flavor and texture by using Cotija cheese instead of shredded cheese for an authentic touch. And so much more.

In addition to the new Cotija cheese, Gayo Azul also offers a variety of products, including Dutch cheeses like Gouda, Edam, and European Swiss, and fresh Queso Blanco Queso Para Frier, all available in convenient sizes.

For more information on Gayo Azul and its products, to find where it's available, and to discover new recipe ideas, visit www.gayoazul.com or follow them on Facebook (@gayoazulcheese) and Instagram (@gayo_azul_cheese).

Media Contact:

Hayden Hammerling

973.405.4600

hayden@bendergrouppr.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment