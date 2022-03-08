Metro Supply Chain donates $25,000 to the Canadian Women’s Foundation to help advance gender equality

English French

TORONTO, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metro Supply Chain has donated $25,000 to the Canadian Women’s Foundation to help advance gender equality and support women, girls and gender-diverse people to move out of violence, out of poverty, and into confidence and leadership.



“For more than 30 years, the Canadian Women’s Foundation has been helping individuals and local groups who need it most,” said Martin Graham, Group President of Metro Supply Chain. “Supporting communities locally and globally is a core focus for Metro Supply Chain and we are pleased to be able to further the Foundation’s important work by becoming a corporate partner.”

As a national leader in the movement for gender equality in Canada, the Canadian Women’s Foundation focuses its efforts on supporting those who face the most barriers and have the least access to relevant services, including women, people living on low incomes, Black, Indigenous, and racialized communities, people with disabilities, people who identify as 2SLGBTQI+, and people who are immigrants.

Through funding, research, advocacy and knowledge sharing, the Foundation works to achieve systemic change. Since its launch in 1991, the Foundation has raised more than $130 million through donations and partnerships and has funded over 2,500 programs across the country.

“The Canadian Women’s Foundation is grateful for the generous support of Metro Supply Chain,” said Paulette Senior, CEO and President of the Canadian Women’s Foundation. “With 30 years of gender equality gains now at risk, now more than ever we need to invest in robust support services that address critical community needs and advance gender justice. This gift translates into impact on many levels: it supports programs to help women, girls, and gender-diverse people move out of violence, out of poverty, and into leadership, and confidence; and it helps us advocate for change that will advance gender equality across Canada now and into the future.”

To learn more about the Canadian Women’s Foundation, visit canadianwomen.org

About Metro Supply Chain

Metro Supply Chain is a strategic supply chain solutions partner for some of the world’s fastest growing and most recognizable organizations. Managing more than 12 million square feet in over 80 sites across North America and Europe with a team of 6,000, it is the largest privately-owned supply chain solutions company based in Canada. For more than 40 years, Metro Supply Chain’s scale, wide capabilities and entrepreneurial structure has enabled it to meet its customers’ most challenging supply chain needs, including the creation of complex e-commerce fulfillment and last-mile delivery networks.

