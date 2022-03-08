NEW LEARNING CENTERS FOR CHILDREN WITH AUTISM OPEN IN CONNECTICUT

NEW BRITAIN/NORWICH, Conn., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InBloom Autism Services announced today that they have opened two new state-of-the-art Learning Centers for young children to receive Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy as a form of prescribed treatment for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in New Britain and Norwich, Conn.

InBloom has been providing in-home and center-based ABA therapy services to families in Connecticut at their Hartford and Hamden locations since 2019, and credit a growing demand for quality center-based services throughout the area for the need to invest in two additional Learning Centers to serve families living in central and southeast Connecticut.

“It’s very important for us to make sure our families feel supported. We wanted to make sure they have a center closer in proximity so there’s more accessibility for them,” said Mina Anglo, Regional Director of Operations at InBloom. “Our New Britain Learning Center is definitely a great central location for families in West Hartford, very accessible to all major highways. We’re also so excited to open our new Learning Center in Norwich. We've actually been providing in-home services for our families in New London County for quite some time now, but we wanted to make sure we had a good location to support all of our families.”

ABA therapy is a scientifically-validated form of treatment frequently prescribed to children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and is the primary form of care provided at InBloom. Each new Learning Center has over 9,500 square feet of space and a variety of different learning environments:

Large playrooms for natural play-based learning and socialization

Individual therapy rooms for direct 1-to-1 experience and learning

Full-sized classrooms for transitioning into a traditional school environment

“I love seeing parents' faces when they come into our learning centers. They are often very surprised at how large they are and had no idea that something like this even existed,” said Abigail Dunn, Regional Clinical Integrity Officer at InBloom. “We’re really bringing an opportunity for families who might not be benefiting from home ABA therapy services or even services within a daycare. Our centers offer those families an opportunity to send their child to a full-day ABA program.”

The New Britain Learning Center is located at 125 Whiting Street. The Norwich Learning Center is located at 113 Salem Turnpike, Unit 200. InBloom Autism Services is an in-network provider with most major insurance providers. Caregivers interested in inquiring about therapy services at the new location can call 888-754-0398 to connect with the InBloom Autism Services Care Team or visit inbloomautism.com to inquire more today.

###

ABOUT INBLOOM AUTISM SERVICES

Founded in 2015 in Fort Lauderdale, FL, InBloom Autism Services provides Applied Behavior Analysis therapy to children living with Autism Spectrum Disorder throughout Florida, Massachusetts, Wisconsin, Texas, Colorado, Arizona, New Hampshire, and Connecticut. InBloom’s mission is to consistently achieve the best possible outcomes for their clients by focusing on clinical quality and innovation, hiring the best behavioral professionals, and investing in clinical support and professional development. To learn more visit: https://www.inbloomautism.com

Attachments