Helen Adams Realty offers new help for sellers, buyers including an iBuyer offer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With record low housing inventory fueling homes selling at breakneck speed and often above the initial listing price, local homeowners ready to sell are discovering new ways to maximize their profit. The sellers' market also makes it difficult for many home buyers to compete with multiple offers.



What’s different now versus past seller markets, according to Helen Adams Realty, is that sellers and buyers have more choices than ever. As with many things, more options mean more information and that can be overwhelming, causing clients to seek expert advice to determine which option is best for them.

To help, family-owned Helen Adams Realty is launching HOMEsolutions, powered by zavvie. The firm’s HOMEsolutions platform is available to homeowners and buyers throughout Central, North, and South Charlotte. Sellers can now compare and choose from an instant, full cash offer from an iBuyer, a buy-before-you-sell bridge loan option, or other innovative solutions, including borrowing money at zero cost for pre-listing home improvements to list their home on the open market for maximum profit.

HOMEsolutions also helps home buyers, giving them access to programs that provide them with the opportunity to present an all-cash offer. In addition, innovative rent-to-own solutions are now available for home shoppers who need more time to buy.

Helen Adams Realty’s HOMEsolutions delivers “all the options under one roof,” said Jeff Adams, President of Helen Adams Realty. Powered by zavvie, the centralized solutions platform helps connect Helen Adams Realty agents and their clients with selling and buying providers.

“Together with our agents, seller clients can find the best way to sell their home that’s just right for them,” Adams added. “They can see how much instant cash an iBuyer would offer for their home, or they can buy their next home before they have to get their current home ready for sale.”

“Buyers also can gain the advantage in a competitive market with a cash offer. Best of all, every seller and buyer will work closely with a Helen Adams real estate agent, who can answer all their questions and provide the best expert local advice and personalized service available,” Adams explained.

Adams notes that many homes throughout Charlotte and South Carolina are still seeing multiple offers and that homes are typically selling for more than their initial listing price.

“We use cutting-edge technology, like our new HOMEsolutions platform, to deliver a high standard of excellence throughout everything we offer our clients,” said Adams. “The key to the success of this technology-based program is the human element: our clients get the best technology with the personal help of a trusted real estate agent to provide the guidance they seek.”

With HOMEsolutions, a Helen Adams agent can offer all the choices so buyers and sellers can select the best path for them. For example, a full cash instant offer from an iBuyer requires properties in good condition and within a specific price range. Or a buy before you sell option gives homeowners more time to prepare their current home for sale while first moving into their next home.

Helen Adams agents can also help homeowners sell on the open market — which is the most popular choice because it typically results in the highest sales price and the greatest return for the seller. And home buyers increase their chances of purchasing a home with multiple offers. “By offering more choices, our agents provide their clients with the highest level of personal service,” Adams said.

The HOMEsolutions platform

Lane Hornung, CEO and founder of zavvie, added, “For nearly 50 years, Helen Adams Realty has been committed to providing the highest level of personal service, unmatched local area knowledge, and unwavering ethical standards, backed by cutting edge technology. HOMEsolutions, powered by zavvie, is a new and exciting way to help local clients and extend that commitment.”

More information about Helen Adams Realty HOMEsolutions is available online at helenadamsrealty.com or ask any Helen Adams Realty agent.

About Helen Adams Realty

Founded in 1975 by sixth-generation Charlottean Helen Adams, family-owned Helen Adams Realty serves clients throughout Central, North, and South Carolina. Today, Helen’s son and grandchildren uphold her legacy with a commitment to providing the highest level of personal service, unmatched area knowledge, exceptional real estate expertise, and unwavering ethical standards. A traditional, relationship-based experience with a cutting-edge approach fused with standards of excellence sets Helen Adams Realty and its agents apart. Learn more at helenadamsrealty.com.

About zavvie

zavvie is a software technology company that provides real estate brokerages with a marketplace for buying and selling solutions via their own white-labeled platform that keeps agents at the center of the transaction. Over 65,000 real estate agents in 47 states leverage zavvie's software technology to serve their clients better. Discover more at zavvie.com.

Media Contacts:

Rebecca Adams Starrs | Helen Adams Realty

704-944-9214 | radams@helenadamsrealty.com

or

Kevin Hawkins | zavvie

206-866-1220 | kevin@wavgroup.com

Two photos accompanying this announcement are available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7103ae9b-4e44-4790-b4e0-5660e01d3acc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7201945b-10e1-42fd-ae88-4c5d5a01a939