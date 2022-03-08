Drone Nerds Announces Drone-Mountable Consumer Camera to Inventory for 2022

Dania Beach, FL, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds, a drone technology retailer and solutions provider, is featuring an exciting drone payload in its consumer inventory for 2022: the versatile personal pocket camera, the Insta360 One X2.

Designated as the “pocket camera crew” this rugged and portable camera is designed for creators and vloggers on the go. It features two powerful cameras to capture every detail in any environment. The One X2 functions as a 360-degree camera and an action camera for optimized movement recording, and a total of four microphones for enhanced audio.

The One X2 is drone compatible, and can be mounted as a payload option— this action camera is suited for the DJI Mavic series, perfect for capturing incredible aerial shots. With this payload, creators will be able to unlock a world of creative possibilities with an all-in-one action camera that shoots, stabilizes, and edits 5.7k video without any extra gear needed. For traditional videos, the Steady Cam mode focuses all resources on one of the One X2’s lenses, capturing the scene through its ultra-wide lenses.

Complete with an AI editing platform, users can edit images and videos in minutes, and export in a 16:9, 1:1, or 9:16 aspect ratio to share directly across social media platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, and more. With the 5.7K 360-degree capture technology, users can record without focusing on the target first. The camera captures action in all directions, and the One X2’s AI will choose the best scene of the footage automatically, or users can select their favorite angle during edits.

Drone Nerds hosts a consumer website with thousands of products, including drones and accessories, gadgets, sensors, and more. The Insta360 One X is now available to order through the Drone Nerd’s website, www.dronenerds.com.

###



About Drone Nerds: Drone Nerds provides comprehensive drone solutions for enterprise, private, and recreational needs. Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring that its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more. For more information, visit www.dronenerds.com.