New Study Timed with Women’s History Month Reveals Exhaustion Gap Between Men and Women

NEW YORK, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strategic and creative agency, Berlin Cameron partnered with Kantar , Luminary , Eve Rodsky’s Fair Play to release an international study today titled, “The Exhaustion Gap”. The research reveals the imbalances between men and women’s daily burdens and their impact on creativity, drive, wellbeing and even relationships. The study also examines the disparity between the additional roles and responsibilities placed on women’s shoulders versus men’s and how those responsibilities negatively impact females’ personal and career success.



The data reveals women feel more stressed and isolated, compared to men. Key findings include:

66% of women have felt burnt out in the past 7 days (63% in the US and 57% in the UK). Burn out is even higher at 71% on younger women from 25-34 (83% in the US).

Women have been set back in the pandemic as 66% of women didn’t receive a pay or salary increase and 79% did not receive a promotion since the start of the pandemic.

55% of women never or rarely do an activity that inspires them. (59% in the US and 51% in the UK)

64% of women wish they had more time for themselves and 53% of women wish they could invest in themselves and their interests and hobbies.

“There is a high burden on females to put forward multiple versions of themselves and its impact is seldom acknowledged,” said Jennifer DaSilva, President of Berlin Cameron. “This study reveals that these pressures are immense and can hold women back from exercising their creativity, passions and drive for success.”

“The answer to burnout is no longer a walk around the block or a drink with a girlfriend. The antidote to burnout is actually being interested in your own life,” said Eve Rodsky, author of national bestseller, Find Your Unicorn Space. “It’s about making time beyond your roles as a parent, partner and/or professional for your creative pursuits, or what I call Unicorn Space.”

In conjunction with the research, the participating organizations hosted the “Rise and Rest Event” on International Women’s Day, where women had the opportunity to discuss and discover ways to combat The Exhaustion Gap. Participants also had the opportunity to hear from Avni Patel Thompson , Founder & CEO of Milo—the first app to tackle the invisible load of running and raising a family—and participate in a Creative Shake Up! Playful Movement to Boost Your Mood and Unlock Inspiration with Piera Gelardi , Entrepreneur and Creative Director. Attendees were also treated to a complimentary gift certificate for a blowout and breakfast by female-founded Blank Slate.

The study was conducted online, capturing over 1,000 respondents sourced from the Kantar Profiles Audience Network across the US and UK.

About Berlin Cameron

Berlin Cameron is a strategic and creative lead agency that is well known for accelerating the growth of iconic and challenger brands by building their cultural relevance. Owned by WPP, Berlin Cameron has the agility of a small boutique agency with access to the global scale of the much larger WPP. For more, visit http://www.berlincameron.com/ and Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Eve Rodsky and Fair Play

New York Times bestselling author Eve Rodsky transformed a “blueberries breakdown” into a catalyst for social change when she applied her Harvard-trained background in organizational management to ask the simple yet profound question: What would happen if we treated our homes as our most important organizations? Her New York Times bestselling book and Reese’s Book Club pick, Fair Play, a revolutionary gamified system for rebalancing the domestic workload between partners, puts an end to the imbalance of “invisible work” that women do regardless of whether they work outside the home. In her highly anticipated follow-up, Find Your Unicorn Space: Reclaim Your Creative Life in a Too-Busy World, Rodsky explores the cross-section between the science of creativity, productivity, and resilience. Described as the ‘antidote to physical, mental and emotional burnout,’ Rodsky aims to inspire a new narrative around the equality of time and the individual right to personal time choice that influences sustainable and lasting change on a policy level. Rodsky’s work is backed by Hello Sunshine—Reese Witherspoon’s media company whose mission is to change the narrative for women through storytelling. For more, visit https://www.fairplaylife.com/ and IG @fairplaylife

Contact:

Jenna dePasquale

Jenna.depasquale@digennaro-usa.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14ecb6f2-ac53-492a-a18c-a67dcd4c659e



