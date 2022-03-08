Kayco Launches New WONDER LEMON™ 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Juice Just in Time for Expo West 2022

BAYONNE, N.J., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kayco Beyond announces the debut of Wonder Lemon™, a first-of-its-kind, 100% organic cold-pressed juice with zero added sugar. Wonder Lemon will have its first debut at Natural Products Expo West 2022 in Anaheim, California, at the Anaheim Convention Center. With the demand for organic juices on the rise, Wonder Lemon offers the bonus of fresh and delicious citrus flavor, along with the health and wellness benefits of lemon.

Kayco is a family-owned business with humble beginnings in Upstate New York. Starting only with bottles of the now-iconic Kedem Grape Juice in 1948, Kayco worked diligently to create high-quality, affordable products that meet the most rigorous kosher standards. Now producing thousands of products, distributed in over 30 countries around the world, Kayco remains committed to the standards that defined the company nearly 75 years ago and originally made it one of the most recognized and adored brands in the specialty food business.

Wonder Lemon is the latest product to be released under Kayco's traditionally high standards. Wonder Lemon is crafted with a blend of 100% cold-pressed fruits and vegetables with zero added sugar and a delightful reduction of the acidity of the citrus. Cold-pressed juice, as opposed to other forms of fruit juices, is made with a hydraulic press, which allows for maximum extraction of the fruit or vegetable's juices and nutrients. Especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers have been growingly conscious of health and wellness, often seeking out food and drinks to help boost the immune system. As such, cold-pressed juices have gained a lot of popularity as a healthy and guilt-free treat. Lemon juice is an especially great choice for health-conscious consumers, as lemons are rich in vitamins A and C, as well as calcium, potassium, and beta-carotene, making them helpful for immunity, fatigue, and mood. Wonder Lemon is a delicious and refreshing way for consumers to get all of these health benefits.

Wonder Lemon is available in three refreshing and delightful flavors: Lemon Ginger, Lemon Mint, and Lemon Basil Jalapeño. Each of the lemon blend flavors are made with only five to six ingredients, with less than 110 calories per bottle and made up of 100% natural fruits and vegetables. With the pairing of tart lemons with other dynamic flavors, Wonder Lemon juices are sweet and thirst-quenching, and customers can feel confident in knowing that they contain no added sugar, artificial flavors, preservatives, additives, or artificial coloring. Wonder Lemon is great for children and adults alike and can even be great for mixing with other beverages for some extra flavor and nutrients.

