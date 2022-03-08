Tea Market Report: Size, Trends, Prices and Outlook 2022-2030 – IndexBox

NEW YORK, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Tea - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



Tea Market Size

The global tea market rose slightly to $X in 2021, with an increase of X% against the previous year. In general, the total consumption indicated a strong increase from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last thirteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, consumption increased by +X% against 2007 indices. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2010 when the market value increased by X% against the previous year. Global consumption peaked in 2021 and is likely to see steady growth in the near future. REQUEST FREE DATA

Tea Production

In value terms, tea production totaled $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. In general, production showed a buoyant expansion. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2011 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global production attained the maximum level in 2021 and is expected to retain growth in the immediate term. REQUEST FREE DATA

China (X tonnes) remains the largest tea producing country worldwide, accounting for X% of total volume. Moreover, tea production in China exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest producer, India (X tonnes), twofold. Kenya (X tonnes) ranked third in terms of total production with a X% share. REQUEST FREE DATA

In China, tea production expanded at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007-2021. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: India (+X% per year) and Kenya (+X% per year).

The global average tea yield reached X tonnes per ha in 2021, approximately equating the previous year. Over the period under review, the yield, however, showed a slight decrease. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2010 with an increase of X% year-to-year. The global yield peaked at X tonnes per ha in 2013; however, from 2014 to 2021, the yield failed to regain the momentum. Despite the increased use of modern agricultural techniques and methods, future yield figures may still be impacted by adverse weather conditions.

In 2021, the total area harvested in terms of tea production worldwide stood at X ha, growing by X% compared with the previous year's figure. In general, the total harvested area indicated a noticeable expansion from 2007 to 2021: its figure increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last thirteen-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, tea harvested area increased by +X% against 2007 indices. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2017 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, the harvested area dedicated to tea production attained the maximum in 2021 and is expected to retain growth in the immediate term.

Production By Country

Tea Exports

Exports

In 2021, the amount of tea exported worldwide totaled X tonnes, rising by X% against 2019 figures. The total export volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern remained consistent, with somewhat noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2008 when exports increased by X% against the previous year. Global exports peaked at X tonnes in 2017; however, from 2018 to 2021, exports failed to regain the momentum.

In value terms, tea exports fell to $X in 2021. The total export value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global exports hit record highs at $X in 2017; however, from 2018 to 2021, exports failed to regain the momentum.

Exports by Country

In 2021, Kenya (X tonnes), distantly followed by China (X tonnes), Sri Lanka (X tonnes), India (X tonnes) and Viet Nam (X tonnes) represented the key exporters of tea, together creating X% of total exports. Argentina (X tonnes), Malawi (X tonnes), Free Zones (X tonnes) and Indonesia (X tonnes) took a relatively small share of total exports.

From 2007 to 2021, the biggest increases were in Kenya, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the largest tea supplying countries worldwide were China ($X), Kenya ($X) and Sri Lanka ($X), together accounting for X% of global exports.

China recorded the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of exports, in terms of the main exporting countries over the period under review, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

The average tea export price stood at $X per tonne in 2021, reducing by -X% against the previous year. Over the period from 2007 to 2021, it increased at an average annual rate of +X%. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2008 an increase of X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, average export prices reached the peak figure at $X per tonne in 2019, and then fell in the following year.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin; the country with the highest price was Free Zones ($X per tonne), while Argentina ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by China, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Tea Imports

Imports

In 2021, overseas purchases of tea increased by X% to X tonnes, rising for the second year in a row after two years of decline. Overall, imports continue to indicate a modest expansion. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2010 when imports increased by X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global imports reached the peak figure at X tonnes in 2013; however, from 2014 to 2021, imports remained at a lower figure.

In value terms, tea imports totaled $X in 2021. The total import value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 when imports increased by X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global imports attained the peak figure at $X in 2013; however, from 2014 to 2021, imports stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Imports by Country

In 2021, Pakistan (X tonnes), followed by Russia (X tonnes), the UK (X tonnes) and the U.S. (X tonnes) were the largest importers of tea, together making up X% of total imports. Egypt (X tonnes), Iran (X tonnes), the United Arab Emirates (X tonnes), China (X tonnes), Poland (X tonnes), Germany (X tonnes), Saudi Arabia (X tonnes), Turkey (X tonnes) and India (X tonnes) recorded a small share of total imports.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of purchases, amongst the leading importing countries, was attained by China, while imports for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, Pakistan ($X), the U.S. ($X) and Russia ($X) constituted the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2021, together accounting for X% of global imports. The UK, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Egypt, China, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, Turkey and India lagged somewhat behind, together accounting for a further X. In terms of the main importing countries, China saw the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of imports, over the period under review, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

The average tea import price stood at $X per tonne in 2021, shrinking by -X% against the previous year. Over the last thirteen years, it increased at an average annual rate of +X%. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2008 an increase of X% y-o-y. Global import price peaked at $X per tonne in 2017; however, from 2018 to 2021, import prices failed to regain the momentum.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest price was Saudi Arabia ($X per tonne), while India ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by China, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

