H1 Recognized as One of Forbes’ Best Startup Employers 2022

BOSTON, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H1 , which provides the largest global healthcare professional data ecosystem to enable life sciences, academic medical institutions, health systems, and payers, today announced it has been included on Forbes’ inaugural list of America’s Best Startup Employers. H1 placed #66 out of 500 employers.



Presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, the prestigious list recognizes the top 500 employers based on over 8 million data points. From an initial longlist of over 10,000 companies narrowed down to a shortlist of 2,500 businesses, H1 earned a spot on the final ranking as one of only 500 organizations. Using innovative methodology, employer excellence was evaluated by three key criteria: employee satisfaction, employer reputation, and company growth.

The recognition comes after two long years of the COVID-19 pandemic, a time that has largely disrupted business operations. H1, however, has experienced a year of tremendous growth while accelerating its mission to create a healthier future. In July of 2021, the company acquired Carevoyance, which has amassed data on more than 1.2 million physicians and over 6,000 healthcare organizations to deliver the tools Medical Device companies use to identify, engage and sell to the right physicians and hospitals. Most recently, in February of this year, the company acquired Faculty Opinions, a qualitative assessment organization for discovering and recommending best-in-class medical research. H1 also recently made several key executive hires, appointing former Dropbox CIO Sylvie Veilleux to its Board and adding two industry veterans to its executive team: Karen Moran as Chief Financial Officer and Mayur Thakur as Chief Data Officer. This year, the company also received top industry accolades, including a spot on the NYC Digital Health 100 list and the coveted Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list .

“We take pride in hiring a diverse team of high-quality talent,” said Ariel Katz, CEO and Founder at H1. “By focusing on creating a collaborative, transparent, and inclusive work environment, we’re able to provide an employee-centric culture where every team member feels valued. We’re delighted to be recognized by Forbes.”

The full list of Forbes' Best Startup Employers 2022, along with the full story and methodology behind the honors, can be found over on Forbes’ website.

About H1

H1 provides the largest global healthcare platform to help life sciences companies, hospitals, academic medical centers, and health systems connect with providers, find clinical research, locate industry experts, and benchmark their organization. As the trusted source of information on healthcare professionals and institutions, H1 connects the entire healthcare ecosystem through real-time data and clinical findings.

New York-based H1 was founded in 2017 and is a 2020 graduate of Y Combinator. H1 recently raised a $100M Series C round of funding and is honored to be included in the Forbes list of America's Best Startup Employers 2021 and have its CEO named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2022. Learn more at https://www.h1.co/.

