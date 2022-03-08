Konica Minolta Celebrates International Women’s Day 2022

Ramsey, NJ, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced efforts to bring its employees together to learn, give and grow in support of International Women’s Day (IWD). IWD is a global observance celebrating the accomplishments of women. The day shines a light on the challenges women face in the workplace, including bias, stereotyping and discrimination, all of which are counter to Konica Minolta’s core values (open, honest, inclusive, collaborative, innovative, passionate, customer-centric and accountable).

Konica Minolta has been supporting IWD in various countries for several years. In 2021, the company created an iconic event for its employees, hosting a global panel discussion reflecting IWD’s themes of equity, inclusion and empowerment. The event featured women from Konica Minolta offices around the world. This year, in support of breaking the bias and fostering an environment where all employees thrive, the company focused its IWD programming on the following three areas:

Learning: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI)

Konica Minolta’s DEI team invited all employees to learn how to support an inclusive culture. The company partnered with diversity and inclusion expert Hayley Barnard of Mix Consulting to lead a short course on reducing bias in the workplace. Through her teachings, Barnard offers an overview of cognitive bias with rich storytelling and practical examples of how to lessen bias at work.

Giving: Corporate Citizenship

This year, Konica Minolta partnered with Dress for Success for a clothing drive. Dress for Success is a nonprofit organization that provides professional attire for low-income women to help support their job-search and interview process. The company will provide bins at its Ramsey, NJ campus throughout March to collect clothes for donation.

Growing: Konica Minolta’s DEI Journey

The company is making important strides to empower one another to break the bias and create a more equal, welcoming, and innovative workplace. Its comprehensive efforts recognize the critical importance of addressing the policies, processes and programs that underpin the employee journey, from interviewing and hiring, to onboarding and development.

“As we look ahead, we see the need for more inclusive and collaborative teams is mission-critical to accomplishing our goals,” said Vicky Ringwood, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Konica Minolta. “We are promoting an inclusive and equitable workplace by confronting bias, cultivating connections with one another and nurturing high-performing teams.”

Hear what Konica Minolta executives have to say about breaking the bias in this short video.

