CDPHP Named Best Company to Work for in New York, 14 Years Running

Albany, N.Y., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDPHP has once again been named one of the Best Companies to Work for in New York, making this the 14th consecutive year the Capital Region health plan has received the award from the New York State Society for Human Resource Management.

“I am immensely proud of CDPHP employees each and every day, but particularly over the last two years, which forever changed the health care industry as we know it,” said CDPHP president and CEO, Dr. John D. Bennett. “Our community is a better place because of this team, and it is indeed an honor to be recognized for our collective efforts.” added Bennett.

The award, presented by the Best Companies Group, in conjunction with the New York State Society for Human Resource Management, is based on the company’s workplace policies, systems, and practices, as well as a survey, which is open to all employees, that measures employee engagement.

Employees enjoy a competitive compensation and benefits package, including:

Flexible hybrid work environment

401(k) program

Leadership development opportunities

Wellness programming and health screenings

Much more!

CDPHP will be honored at an awards ceremony in April, where final rankings will be announced. For more information on the Best Companies to Work for in New York awards program, visit www.BestCompaniesNY.com.

