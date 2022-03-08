Global Hardware Security Modules Market Size & Share Rising at 11.6% CAGR, To Hit USD 1.8 Billion Mark globally by 2026 | HSM Industry Trends & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

LONDON, UK, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Market By Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud Based), By Type (LAN Based/Network Attached, PCI Based, USB Based, Smart Cards), By Application (Payment Processing, Code & Document Signing, Secure Sockets Layers, Transport Layer Security, Authentication, Database Encryption, Credential Management, Application-Level Encryption), By End-Users (BFSI, Healthcare, Telecommunications & IT, Energy & Utilities, Transportation, Education, Entertainment & Media, Manufacturing and Others), By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Market size & share was worth at around USD 0.93 Billion in 2020 and is projected to achieve a value of nearly USD 1.8 Billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 11.6% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.”

The report analyzes the hardware security modules (HSM) market’s drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges and the impact they have on consumption during the projection period, as well as leading segments, and geographic analysis (such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.)

What are Hardware Security Modules (HSM)? How big is the Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Market?

HSM Market Overview & Coverage:

A hardware security module is a physical computing device that protects and manages digital keys, conducts encryption and decryption processes for digital signatures, and performs other cryptographic functions. A device that is specially designed for the protection of the crypto lifecycle is a hardware security module.

Most of the firms prefer this hardware secure module (HSM) device to secure their transactions, applications, and identities which can secure cryptographic keys, digital signing services, and authentication for an application. To increase the growth of the global hardware security modules market, some of the key drivers are the increase of data breaches and cyber-attacks, internal and external privacy and data security regulations, and effective management of cryptographic keys.

Competitive Players in Market

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Utimaco

International Business Machines Corporation

Microchip Technology

Infineon Technologies

Securosys

Spyrus

Futurex

SWIFT

Atos SE

Yubico

Gemalto NV

Thales e-Security

Ultra Electronics

Enthrust Co.

Rambus.com

Cardcontact Systems

JN UNION

JN TASS

Beijing Sansec Technology

Micro Focus

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the Hardware Security Modules (HSM) market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 11.6%.

Through the primary research, it was established that the Hardware Security Modules (HSM) market was valued at around USD 0.93 Billion in 2020 and is about to reach USD 1.8 Billion by 2026.

On the basis of region, the “North America” region was the leading revenue generator during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Global Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Market: Growth Factors

Rise In The Use Of Security Systems And The Internet Of Things

Due to the increase in cyber-attacks and data breaches, internet banking, digital payments, communications, health care, and life sciences, cloud-based services, and cryptocurrency demand, there is a requirement for strong security systems to protect their identities, cryptographic keys, applications, data, etc. This process increases the growth factor of hardware security module solutions. The adoption of modern, innovative IoT and cloud computing technology gradually increases the growth of the hardware security module market. Moreover, there is a need for an increase in effective market management of cryptographic keys that drives the market growth. In the future, providing the hardware protection module with efficient and personal working services according to the customer requirements is the best key for the hardware security modules market growth.

For instance, on February 2020, Thales partnered with Fujitsu (Japan) to use Thales’ Cloud Hardware Security Modules (HSM) and Data Protection on Demand to provide a highly secure and convenient end-to-end service for enterprise public key infrastructure (PKI). In addition, Fujitsu integrated Thales’ Key Management platform with its new enterprise data encryption service to offer secure lifecycle management of cryptographic keys of customers. The partnership will ensure enhanced security, compliance, and a cost-effective encryption solution for clients. Again, in April 2020, Infineon Technologies acquired Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (US). The addition of Cypress lets Infineon further bolster its focus on structural growth drivers and on a broader range of applications. This will accelerate the company’s path of profitable growth. Cypress adds a differentiated portfolio of microcontrollers, connectivity components, software ecosystems, and high-performance memory.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 0.93 Billion Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 1.8 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 11.6% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Utimaco, International Business Machines Corporation, Microchip Technology, Infineon Technologies, Securosys, Spyrus, Futurex, SWIFT, Atos SE, Yubico, Gemalto NV, Thales e-Security, Ultra Electronics, Enthrust Co., Rambus.com, Cardcontact Systems, JN UNION, JN TASS, Beijing Sansec Technology, and Micro Focus among others. Key Segment By Deployment Type, By Type, By Application, By End-Users, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global hardware security modules market is segmented on the basis of deployment type as on-premises, cloud-based.

Based on type, the market has been categorized into LAN Based/Network Attached, PCI-based, USB based and smart cards. On the basis of Applications payment processing, code & document signing, secure sockets layers, transport layer security, authentication, database encryption, credential management, and application-level encryption. In terms of end-users, the market has been segmented intoBFSI, healthcare, telecommunications & IT, energy & utilities, transportation, education, entertainment & media, manufacturing, and others.

Regional Dominance:

North America Region Dominates the Market

North America dominated the global hardware security modules module market in 2020. The U.S. market accounted for the majority of the market in this region in 2020, which is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Geographically, the market is widespread across five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. They are further categorized into countries. Furthermore, the fastest-growing region for Hardware Security Modules Market is projected to be Latin America, followed by the Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Due to the introduction of new regulatory compliance requirements and implementation of modern technologies such as cloud loT, the demand in Latin America is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, creating an enormous opportunity for data and information security.

However, high anticipated growth in the Asia Pacific HSM market can be attributed to the growing focus on payment system digitization. Due to its various benefits such as cheaper price compared to LAN-based HSMs and USB-based HSMs, compactness, profitability functionality, demand is also projected to rise during the forecast period. In February 2017, Utimaco introduces the new generation HSM, Utimaco security server 4.10 with a strong security boost that is needed for cloud applications. It provides unrivaled flexibility and security for HSM service in the cloud.

Browse the full “Hardware Security Modules Market By Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud Based), By Type (LAN Based/Network Attached, PCI Based, USB Based, Smart Cards), By Application (Payment Processing, Code & Document Signing, Secure Sockets Layers, Transport Layer Security, Authentication, Database Encryption, Credential Management, Application-Level Encryption), By End-Users (BFSI, Healthcare, Telecommunications & IT, Energy & Utilities, Transportation, Education, Entertainment & Media, Manufacturing and Others), By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/hardware-security-modules-market

The global hardware security modules market is segmented as follows:

Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud-Based

By Type:

LAN Based/Network Attached

PCI Based

USB Based

Smart Cards

By Application:

Payment Processing

Code & Document Signing

Secure Sockets Layers

Transport Layer Security

Authentication

Database Encryption

Credential Management

Application-Level Encryption

By End-Users:

BFSI

Healthcare

Telecommunications & IT

Energy & Utilities

Transportation

Education

Entertainment & Media

Manufacturing

Others

