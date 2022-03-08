Sibros Recognized on Forbes 2022 Best Startup Employers in America List

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connected vehicle platform company Sibros today announced it has been named to Forbes’ list of America’s Best Startup Employers 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.



America’s Best Startup Employers were selected based on an innovative methodology evaluating employer excellence in three ways:

Employee Satisfaction: extensive research was conducted on ‘Average Length of Employment’ and 'Online Employer Reviews.'

Employer Reputation: company-specific information was algorithmically extracted from social media channels such as news sites, micro-blogs, blogs and social networks.

Company Growth: comprehensive evaluations of 'Website Traffic,' 'Headcount Growth Rates' and 'Industry-Referenced Job Openings.'



“We are thrilled to be recognized on Forbes’ list of America's Best Startup Employers validating our focus on a positive and inclusive work culture,” said Hemant Sikaria, CEO and Co-Founder of Sibros. “Our passionate and brilliant team of employees is what makes us successful. With our recent $70 million Series B funding, we are excited to continue our journey of powering the connected ecosystem for our customers,” added Sikaria.

Founded in 2018, Sibros provides a connected vehicle and cloud platform that helps automotive manufacturers accelerate time-to-market, reduce code defects and enable hundreds of connected use cases at global scale. In just under four years, the company has raised over $85 million from top flight investors, attracted top talent from decacorn disruptors, and is welcoming some of the world’s most celebrated brands of cars, trucks, e-bikes, motorcycles, scooters, and tractors as customers.

To be considered for the ranking, employers must be headquartered in the US, and founded between 2012 and 2019. The final list recognizes the top 500 companies based on over 8 million data points and can be viewed on the Forbes website .

About Sibros

Sibros powers the connected vehicle ecosystem with its Deep Connected Platform™ for full vehicle OTA software updates, data collection, and diagnostics in one vertically integrated system. DCP supports any vehicle architecture - from ICE, Hybrid, EV to Fuel Cell - while also meeting rigorous safety, security, and compliance standards. By combining powerful automotive software and data management tools in one platform, Sibros empowers OEMs to realize hundreds of connected vehicle use cases spanning fleet management, predictive maintenance, data monetization, paid feature upgrades, and beyond. For more information about the Silicon Valley-based company, visit www.sibros.com.

