FORT MYERS, Fla., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phase V Fulfillment, www.phasev.com , a trusted and fast growing leading provider of DTC (direct-to-consumer) and ecommerce fulfillment is excited to announce the launch of a new website.

Explore Phase V’s New Online Look

Phase V’s new website offers more specialized 3PL solutions geared content as well as an updated, more streamlined, and contemporary design. In-depth fulfillment content is found throughout the site but in particular, in the blogs and whitepapers added to the site regularly. The website redesign was intended to make navigation easier for the user as well as provide the in-depth information about fulfillment , warehousing , and inventory management that users may be searching for. The content on the website is an excellent source of reference for everything fulfillment and is intended to be a resource for site visitors that Phase V will continue to build on. Easy access to indispensable information was a key factor in the design of the new site.

The new site includes an interactive pricing page that provides easy to find information on pricing according to monthly volume. Users can also see the exciting features of the data-powered software that provides real-time inventory level info, order management, and reporting and forecasting. Phase V will also be posting video tutorials and demos of the software.

Users have easy access to learn all about the services Phase V provides such as E-commerce fulfillment, FBA prep, retail and omnichannel fulfillment, subscription box fulfillment, kitting and assembly, pick and pack, returns, warehousing, and shipping.

Phase V Fulfillment’s Owner and President, George Otte, recently shared his excitement about the website, “Knowing that our clients will be able to navigate our new website soon is an exciting next step in the continued growth of the Phase V brand. We expect this informational resource to be of great value to our partners and others looking to make the best fulfillment choices for their brands. Looking ahead to the next few years, we have set some exciting goals that I am confident our team will surpass so that we can continue to provide superior service for all of our merchants.”

Coming Soon to Phase V

A proprietary online technology platform is coming soon for Phase V’s customers. It will allow clients to have real-time access to their inventory, sales data, tracking information, returns and more. Infusing technology in every aspect of the fulfillment process for clients is critical when clients are trying to make informed decisions about future demand for their products.

Phase V Fulfillment is unique in that it offers its clients dedicated Account Managers to ensure every need is met. Exceeding customer expectations is always the goal at Phase V – whether that is working continuously to improve order accuracy or brainstorming new ways to improve upon the services offered. Phase V’s commitment to growth is evidenced by its investment in a new warehouse on the east coast and a partner location in the west coast. In early 2021, an impressive new 70,000+ square foot warehouse was opened in Fort Myers, FL. Just a few months later, Phase V partnered with west coast facility in Arizona. With two strategically placed warehouses on opposite sides of the country, Phase V can offer 2-day shipping to almost anywhere in the US. These warehouses have positioned the brand well to continue to surpass customer expectations.

About Phase V Fulfillment

Phase V provides turnkey solutions for fulfillment needs – specializing in e-commerce and direct-to-consumer fulfillment. The company is a one-stop-shop that will seamlessly integrate the entire supply chain process from order placement, kitting, inventory management, shipping, tracking, and reporting. Phase V offers state-of-the-art technology and easily integrates with any shopping cart. The company takes pride in the high-quality standards implemented and in forming long-lasting customer relationships.

Visit the new website, www.phasev.com , and feel free to contact Phase V Fulfillment by calling 1-800-660-3479 or completing this contact form .

