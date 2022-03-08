Simple Things People Can Do at Home to Help Defund Russian Aggression in the Long Term

Ontario, Canada, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most people watching the horror unfold in the Ukraine feel helpless. Several energy technologies, however, have matured to the point that homeowners all over the world can actually help cripple Russia's ability to fund their military in the long term.

Russia has a relatively weak economy that is completely dependent on exporting fossil fuels - mostly oil and natural gas to Europe. Now, besides harming the environment, selling this oil and gas funds Russia's military and its current aggression. Nations of good will have tried to make Putin rethink the invasion of Ukraine by applying sanctions. These have hurt the Russian economy, but if one looks closely, they still largely allow Russia to export oil and gas to Europe. The oil is used for transport and the gas is used mostly for heating, but also used for electricity generation. European politicians, already concerned about high energy prices, are afraid that punishing Russia will bring their own countries too much pain.

Natural gas and oil prices have increased with the lead up to the war in Europe, but they are global commodities. Thus, by reducing the use of oil and gas anywhere in the world, people help reduce demand, which reduces the price Russia can obtain for its gas and will directly help our European allies. Cutting fossil fuel use can also save people some money. To learn how, electrical engineering professor Joshua Pearce, the Thompson Chair of Innovation and an energy expert at Western University explains.





Three things people can do:

Install as many solar panels as you can afford. "Over the last few years, solar photovoltaic costs have plummeted, and now these systems are the least expensive method of making electricity. Period. No games. No subsidies are needed. Solar energy is just shockingly cheap," says professor Pearce. "Capital costs for solar energy can still be expensive up front. If you are a little handy and DIY it, you can easily cut the cost in half,“ explains Pearce. To see exactly how to do your own solar, you can get a free pdf of To Catch the Sun” at tocatchthesun.com.



Electrify your heating. You can finally get rid of natural gas for heating by moving to electricity. Using less-expensive solar powered heat pumps provide a technical solution that allows for elimination of natural gas use in most applications. Pearce says, “We did a study looking at the economics in both the northern US and Canada, and solar-powered heat pumps are less expensive than natural gas central heating today. You will not get rich – but you will make a higher return than you can make from the bank.” It even is true if you use propane for heat too.



Buy an electric vehicle (EV). Most automakers now have electric options and some are even phasing out internal combustion engines completely. In general, the cost of ownership, including fuel and maintenance, is much less for EVs than gas guzzlers and even than relatively efficient gas-powered cars. “The bottom line is the average EV will save you more than ten thousand dollars over its lifetime and even more than that if you use solar power to charge it,” concludes Pearce.

Given recent history, the current invasion of Ukraine is unlikely to be Russia's last act of aggression. To help weaken Russia, the demand for oil and natural gas (the foundation of Russia's economy) must be cut. People of good will can do this, by investing in energy efficiency, renewable energy and electrification. People do not need to do everything at once, and there are tons of things they can do to reduce gas and oil use that are not even an investment, like turning your heat down when you are not home. All energy conserved helps reduce the demand, which lowers the costs, and helps defund Russia’s military.

About

Free Appropriate Sustainable Technology (FAST) research group run by Professor Joshua Pearce, the Thompson Chair in Information Technology and Innovation at the Thompson Centre for Engineering Leadership & Innovation. He holds appointments at Ivey Business School, the top ranked business school in Canada and the Department of Electrical & Computer Engineering at Western University in Canada, a top 1% global university.